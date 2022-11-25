The Federal Communications Commission on Friday announced it has adopted new rules banning communications equipment from several Chinese companies from being imported to or sold in the United States, due to the “unacceptable risk to national security.”

The rules prohibit equipment and services from Chinese electronics companies Huawei Technologies and ZTE Corporation, as well as two-way radio maker Hytera Communications, and connected-camera providers Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology and Dahua Technology, as well as their subsidiaries and affiliates.

The rules implement the Secure Equipment Act of 2021, sponsored by Rep. Steve Scalise (R-LA) and signed into law by President Joe Biden in November 2021.

“The FCC is committed to protecting our national security by ensuring that untrustworthy communications equipment is not authorized for use within our borders, and we are continuing that work here,” said FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel.

“These new rules are an important part of our ongoing actions to protect the American people from national security threats involving telecommunications,” she added.

The FCC noted in a release the new rules follow a series of other FCC initiatives to keep U.S. networks secure.

Some of those include: prohibiting the use of public funds to purchase covered equipment or services; launching the Secure and Trusted Communications Networks Reimbursement Program to remove insecure equipment that has already been installed in U.S. networks; revoked operating authorities for Chinese state-owned carriers; updating the process for approving submarine cable licenses; and launching inquiries on IoT security and internet outing security.

