Most Americans are not personally worried about contracting coronavirus, a survey from The Economist/YouGov found.

The survey asked respondents, “Taking into consideration both your risk of contracting it and the seriousness of the illness, how worried are you personally about experiencing COVID-19?”

Most, 59 percent, said they are not very worried, and of those, 27 percent said they are “not worried at all.” Twenty-eight percent said they are “somewhat” worried, but just 13 percent said they are “very” worried.

Democrats are more worried than Republicans and independents, as 58 percent expressed concern, compared to 38 percent of independents and 26 percent of Republicans who are at least somewhat worried. Most Republicans and independents, 73 percent and 60 percent, respectively, are not very concerned or not worried at all about contracting the virus.

The survey also found that 44 percent “never” wear a mask on their face, followed by 25 percent who do “some of the time.” Only 17 percent said they “always” do, and 14 percent said they wear one “most of the time.”

Further, 25 percent believe the pandemic “has already ended,” but 32 percent believe it never will. Notably, President Biden declared the pandemic “over” in September.

The survey follows Dr. Anthony Fauci sounding the alarm this week, urging individuals to get tested prior to Thanksgiving gatherings.

“So when we’re gathering at a family gathering for Thanksgiving or for Christmas or for any other holiday as we get into the winter, it makes sense that you might want to get a test that day before you come into a place in which you might be infected and spread it, or other people who might be there in order to protect,” he said, pointing to masking and vaccine boosting as “part of the spectrum of protecting yourself.”

That particular press conference descended into chaos after Karine Jean-Pierre scolded reporters for asking Fauci about the origins of the virus.

