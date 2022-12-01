McCarthy Helps Conservative Flank Win Multiple Changes in House Rules

The House Freedom Caucus members — with the help of Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA), who is looking for their support to become Speaker — made multiple changes they requested in their party’s rules on Wednesday.

Punchbowl News reported on Thursday that McCarthy “helped tweak and build support for” some of the key provisions conservative members proposed in the “internal GOP conference debate” on Wednesday.

Two proposals from Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX), who has expressed opposition to supporting McCarthy for Speaker, passed by voice vote:

The conference passed by voice vote a proposal by Rep. Chip Roy (R-Texas) to require the leadership to give five-day’s notice to any bills being considered under fast-track suspension rules in the House. Roy has expressed opposition to support McCarthy for speaker. Another Roy proposal that would require the Rules Committee to consider amendments that have the support of 20% of the conference also passed by voice vote. This is a largely symbolic amendment because Rules can consider and discard any amendment. Roy had initially called for the threshold to be much lower.

Additionally, a proposal from Rep. Dan Bishop (R-NC) that was accepted and passed by a voice vote would expedite internal party motions in the House Republican Conference.

Furthermore, a proposal from Rep. Scott Perry (R-PA), who chairs the House Freedom Caucus, was also accepted and passed by a voice vote that requires the party to meet before considering bringing up any major legislation.

Rep. Tom McClintock (R-CA) proposed a motion to ban the use of earmarks that was defeated on a recorded vote, 158-58-1. Punchbowl noted that it was the only recorded vote during the rules session.

