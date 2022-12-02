Poll Shows Democrat Raphael Warnock Leading in Close Georgia Runoff Race

Democrat Raphael Warnock has a slight edge in the Georgia runoff race, where he will, again, face off against Republican Herschel Walker, a SurveyUSA poll released this week found.

The survey, taken days ahead of the December 6 runoff race in the Peach State, shows Warnock leading Walker with 50 percent support to the Republican’s 46 percent and another four percent of voters remaining undecided. However, Walker moves toward closing the gap when undecideds are asked to choose who they lean toward, reducing Warnock’s lead to three points, or 50 percent to Walker’s 47 percent:

Warnock also holds the advantage among female voters (+11 percent), and the youngest voters (+35 percent), while Walker maintains a lead among male voters (+6 percent) and older voters (+22 percent).

The survey also asked respondents to identify “multiple” top issues, and the high cost of living and inflation topped the list, as 61 percent identified it as an important issue. According to the survey, “voters selecting this option back Walker by a 9-point margin, 53% to 44%.”

Nearly half, 49 percent, also chose the economy has a top issue of importance, and among those who selected that option, Walker leads eight points. Another 31 percent also identified crime as a top issue, and of those who selected that topic, Walker, again, leads by nine percent.

Per the survey:

Among those who tell SurveyUSA they have already cast their ballots, 61% say they voted for Warnock, 39% for Walker. Among those who say they are certain to vote on or before December 6, Walker narrowly leads, 51% to 47%. Those who say they will probably vote – 19% of the electorate – prefer Warnock by a 15-point margin, 54% to 39%. With control of the Senate no longer in the balance, motivating these voters to cast their ballots will be critical to the Warnock campaign.

The poll was taken November 26-30, 2022, among 1,214 likely voters in Georgia. It has a +/- 3.1 percent margin of error.

It comes mere days ahead of the December 6 election, pitting Warnock and Walker head to head, as neither reached the 50 percent threshold in November’s midterm election.

Despite polling predicting Walker edging out Warnock by an average of 1.4 percent, it was the Democrat who took the edge, besting Walker by less than one percent in the official election results.

Notably, the final SurveyUSA poll ahead of the midterm election showed Warnock leading Walker by six percent but still failing to reach the 50 percent threshold — 49 percent to Walker’s 43 percent.

The most recent SurveyUSA poll coincides with an Emerson College Polling/The Hill survey showing Warnock leading Walker by two percent, as well as a Phillips Academy survey showing Walker leading Warnock by one point:

During a recent appearance on Breitbart News Daily, Walker explained that U.S. constitutional freedoms are under attack, prompting him to run for office.

“Freedom of speech, they’re trying to erase that from America,” he said. “These are the liberties and freedoms that so many people died for in this country, [and] we have leaders in Washington who want to erase it. Well, I’m going to fight for that.”

“I told people, ‘I didn’t go to Washington because I wanted to be a politician.’ People say I don’t have to do this. That is not correct. I was not going to sit at home and watch them continue to do to the finest country in the world today – United States of America – destroy this country by putting people in office that’ve forgotten about the United States of America,” he added.