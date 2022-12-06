North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper (D) says the ongoing power outage in Moore County is the result of a “criminal attack.”

On December 4 Breitbart News reported that Moore County suffered a massive power outrage that authorities believed was caused by gunfire.

A curfew was put into place Sunday night, which ABC 11 observed is ongoing.

CNN noted on Monday night that over 38,000 people are still without power and that Duke Energy spokesman Jeff Brooks indicated restoring power is “not as simple as changing a light bulb.”

The Moore County Sheriff’s Office observed that “two substations … had been damaged by gunfire.” Sheriff Ronnie Fields said, “It was targeted, it wasn’t random.”

ABC 11 observed that Gov. Cooper is focused on what can be done going forward to prevent such attacks from being successful.

“I’m always concerned about critical infrastructure and we certainly need to learn from this incident as to what we may need to do, because these kinds of things cannot happen,” Cooper said.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and a Turning Point USA Ambassador. AWR Hawkins holds a PhD in Military History with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.