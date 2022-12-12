According to a poll, a plurality of likely U.S. voters opposes giving amnesty to an estimated 12 million illegal immigrants as Congress is reportedly making a last-ditch push on the effort in the lame-duck session.

The latest Rasmussen Reports poll found that 46 percent of the respondents think giving amnesty would make the illegal immigration problem worse.

Comparably, the poll found that only 23 percent think giving illegal aliens total amnesty would improve the problem. There were also 20 percent who thought it would not make much difference, while ten percent were not sure.

For Republicans, an overwhelming majority (71 percent) thought giving amnesty to an estimated 12 million illegal immigrants would make the illegal immigration problem worse.

On the other side of the aisle, only 24 percent of Democrats believe the same thing, in addition to 36 percent of respondents who do not affiliate with either party.

However, by party, 36 percent of Democrats, 11 percent of Republicans, and 21 percent of unaffiliated party respondents thought giving amnesty to an estimated 12 million illegal immigrants would make the problem better.

Additionally, 47 percent also gave President Joe Biden a poor rating for how he has handled immigration, and 49 percent of all respondents said the illegal immigration problem is getting worse.

The Rasmussen Reports poll was conducted between December 8 to 11, with 1,000 U.S. likely voters. There was also a three percent margin of error and a 95 percent confidence level.

As Breitbart News reported in November, Senate Democrats held a press conference urging ten Senate Republicans to join them in passing an amnesty for millions of illegal aliens that are enrolled and eligible for former President Barack Obama’s Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program in the lame-duck Congress.

The Democrats have a renewed interest in pushing amnesty through Congress since their party will lose total control of Washington, DC, in January when Republicans take control of the House.

Jacob Bliss is a reporter for Breitbart News. Write to him at jbliss@breitbart.com or follow him on Twitter @JacobMBliss.