Biden ‘Encouraged’ by Tillis-Sinema Amnesty, Foreign Worker Expansion

President Joe Biden is “encouraged” by a lame duck proposal from Sens. Thom Tillis (R-NC) and Kyrsten Sinema (I-AZ) that gives amnesty to millions of illegal aliens and expands the number of foreign workers in the United States labor market.

As Breitbart News reported, Tillis and Sinema have proposed a plan that would give amnesty to at least two million illegal aliens — those enrolled and eligible for former President Obama’s Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) — and bring hundreds of thousands more foreign workers into the labor market via changes to employment-based green cards.

During a press briefing this week, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Biden is “encouraged” by the Tillis-Sinema plan as it is similar to the administration’s own plan that included amnesty for most of the nation’s 11 to 22 million illegal aliens.

“We’re encouraged by the bipartisan conversations happening on immigration reform currently in Congress,” Jean-Pierre said:

As you know, on the President’s first day in the — in the White House and in his administration, he put forth a comprehensive immigration reform because he understood how important this — this issue was. Protections for DREAMers — that’s what was in that — that legislation that he put for it — put forward. Cutting down the asylum backlog, modernizing our outdated immigration system. [Emphasis added] And so we’re — we’re going to let the process play out. I’m not going to get ahead of it. As you know, there’s negotiations happening on this framework that’s being led by Senator — Senators Sinema and Tillis. And so — but, again, we’re encouraged by it. And, you know, the President put that out there on day one — that this is important and we needed to get this done. [Emphasis added]

The Biden administration is carrying out its own backdoor amnesty where well over a million border crossers and illegal aliens are securing parole after their arrival at the United States-Mexico border, allowing them to be released into American communities while awaiting their asylum hearings.

In one such program with about 40,000 closed cases, only about seven percent of those released into the U.S. interior have been granted asylum.

Biden is hoping to drastically expand the already record-high foreign-born population in the U.S. Most recently, he announced the revamping of an Obama era program called the “New Americans Task Force” which will provide resources to green card holders.

That comes after Biden said in September that the results of decades-long mass immigration, with no end in sight, is making the U.S. “so much better” as a nation.

“Twenty-six percent of every child who’s in school today speaks Spanish — 26 percent,” Biden said. “We’ve had large waves of immigration before but the thing is, we just have so much opportunity to make this country so much better. I really mean it … so as my father would say ‘Let’s go get ’em.'”

