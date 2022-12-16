Kevin McCarthy Calls on Pelosi to Take Action to Ban TikTok from Government Devices

Republican Leader Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) is the latest to call for sweeping action to ban the Chinese-owned TikTok app from government devices, calling on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) to “immediately allow an up-or-down vote” on the legislation to do so.

“House Republicans are ready to send a bill to President Biden’s desk that would ban TikTok on government devices. Speaker Pelosi—who claims to be tough on China—should immediately allow an up-or-down vote,” McCarthy said on Thursday:

House Republicans are ready to send a bill to President Biden's desk that would ban TikTok on government devices. Speaker Pelosi—who claims to be tough on China—should immediately allow an up-or-down vote. — Kevin McCarthy (@GOPLeader) December 15, 2022

McCarthy’s demand coincides with the U.S. Senate unanimously passing Sen. Josh Hawley’s (R-MO) No TikTok on Government Devices Act — legislation to ban TikTok from government devices — because of national security concerns and risks.

The legislation provides few exceptions, including those for investigations, cybersecurity research activities, enforcement actions, disciplinary actions, or intelligence activity, per the legislation.

However, Pelosi has yet to commit to putting the legislation to a vote.

“We’re checking with the administration – just in terms of language – not in terms of being opposed to the idea,” the 82-year-old leftist told reporters. “I don’t know that that will be on the agenda next week, but it’s very, very important.”

The legislation is on the clock, however, as the House needs to pass the Senate bill prior to the end of this congressional session.

The demands for federal action follow several state leaders taking action on state levels. For example, Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey (R-AL) took action this week, banning the app from state devices and its network, deeming it a “no brainer” decision.

“Protecting the state of Alabama and our citizens’ right to privacy is a must, and I surely don’t take a security threat from China lightly,” she said.

“After we discussed this with our OIT secretary, I came to the no brainer decision to ban the use of the TikTok app on our state devices and network,” the governor added.

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds (R-IA) took action on Tuesday, directing the Iowa Department of Management’s Office of the Chief Information Officer to ban TikTok from all government devices, describing the app as a “national security risk to our country.”

“They trust us with their personal and confidential information and we will take every step possible to protect it, including from the Chinese government. The safety of Iowans is my number one priority and that includes their cybersecurity,” she said in part.

Other states, including North Dakota, South Dakota, South Carolina, Texas, Maryland, and Utah have also made similar moves.

A recent Rasmussen Reports survey shows that most voters believe the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) is using the app to “collect sensitive national security information from U.S. government employees” and most approve of congressional action on the matter.