Two recruits with the New York City Police Department (NYPD) were reportedly suspended Friday after being caught in a compromising situation.

According to the New York Post, fellow recruits spotted the pair allegedly having sex in a bathroom stall at the department’s training academy in Queens, the outlet reported Saturday.

“The couple, who were said to be in an ongoing relationship, were identified as Javon Latibeaudiere, 26, and Madelin Ramirez Solano, 21. They joined the department in July and were both assigned to the day tour,” the article read.

The Post shared photos of the two recruits and social media users expressed their opinions on the report:

“When you defund the police you get exactly what you pay for. And deserve,” one person commented, while another said, “Lower the qualifications and get lower quality candidates….it’s not rocket science.”

Meanwhile, the Post watched Latibeaudiere, a Marine veteran, leaving Solano’s home early Saturday but he said he was not supposed to speak with reporters on the matter.

“This is what we’re recruiting now,” one source told the outlet while another claimed recruits do not care about being caught when they break the rules.

According to its website, the NYPD describes itself as the biggest, best trained, most effective, and most technologically advanced police agency in the nation.

“As our mission of protecting and serving grows more complex, so does our need to add the most talented and dedicated people to our ranks. By becoming a New York City Police Officer, you will embark on fulfilling career in public service that ensures the safety and prosperity of this great city and its citizens,” the site read.

According to the Post report, Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell recently announced changes would be made to the department’s disciplinary guidelines.

Meanwhile, the NYPD told reporters, “The two officers are suspended. The matter is under internal review.”

In September, NYPD officers were recorded doing raunchy dance moves at the West Indian Day Parade in New York City, according to Breitbart News.

Watch (NSFW):

“While NYPD cops engage in suggestive dancing in public, the Big Apple is currently in the midst of a crime wave as overall violent crime is up by 35.3 percent under Democrat Mayor Eric Adams,” the outlet said at the time.