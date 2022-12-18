Wanted Accused Illegal Alien Child Rapist Captured Years After Sanctuary County Freed Him

An illegal alien, wanted for allegedly raping a child, has been captured by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents years after a sanctuary county in New Jersey freed him from custody.

This month, ICE agents arrested Luciano Trejo-Dominguez, a 31-year-old illegal alien from Mexico, in Santa Ana, California, after being on the run from law enforcement since late 2019 when he was released from custody by Cumberland County, New Jersey, officials.

Cumberland County officials released Trejo-Dominguez to adhere to a strict sanctuary policy that protects criminal illegal aliens from arrest and deportation by ICE agents, Breitbart News reported at the time.

One of ICE’s top 10 most wanted fugitives arrested in Orange County, CA.https://t.co/er4CAWPWuf — ERO Los Angeles (@EROLosAngeles) December 16, 2022

Trejo-Dominguez is wanted in Portland, Maine for criminal restraint, aggravated sexual assault, sexual assault, aggravated criminal sexual conduct, criminal sexual conduct, and endangering sexual conduct.

In Cumberland County, Trejo-Dominguez is wanted for failure to appear related to an aggravated sexual assault offense involving a victim 13 to 15 years old. In October 2021, when a federal immigration judge ordered Trejo-Dominguez deported, he was placed on ICE’s “Most Wanted” list.

ICE agents have since deported Trejo-Dominguez.

Similarly, last week, an illegal alien accused of killing 66-year-old Dennis McCann was captured by federal officials 11 years after he was freed from local police custody by the sanctuary city of Chicago, Illinois.

