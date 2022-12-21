Silicon Valley Waves White Flag on DACA Amnesty: ‘Extremely Unlikely’ to Pass in Lame Duck Congress

The lobbying arm of Silicon Valley’s tech investors, represented by billionaire Mark Zuckerberg’s FWD.us, admits it is “extremely unlikely” that an amnesty for millions of illegal aliens can pass the lame-duck Congress.

For weeks, Sens. Thom Tillis (R-NC) and Kyrsten Sinema (I-AZ) have floated a plan that would give amnesty to at least two million illegal aliens enrolled and eligible for former President Barack Obama’s Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program while also opening the labor market to more foreign competition.

The plan sought to trade illegal and legal immigration expansion provisions for big pay raises for the nation’s Border Patrol agents who have struggled in recent years to deal with record-breaking illegal immigration at the United States-Mexico border.

While Sinema’s local newspaper Arizona Central reported that the plan is “dead for now,” Big Tech’s lobbying arm — which sought to flip ten Senate Republicans — is surrendering on the issue, for now.

“Given the recent reports and developments, it seems extremely unlikely that Congress will pass protections for DACA recipients and Dreamers into law by the end of this year,” FWD.us President Todd Schulte wrote in a statement:

This is terrible, entirely unacceptable, and devastating — for our entire country, but more acutely for the two million people and their millions of family members who are being failed by this country. [Emphasis added] … We want to thank and commend Senators Sinema and Tillis for their serious commitment to trying to find a bipartisan compromise pairing a pathway to citizenship for Dreamers and border security that could secure enough votes to be signed into law. This was the closest we have come to passing meaningful legislation of this nature in recent years; to claim otherwise is wrong. [Emphasis added]

For years, Zuckerberg’s FWD.us has lobbied Washington, DC, lawmakers to pass an amnesty for millions of illegal aliens and expand legal immigration to help corporations bring in more foreign workers.

In 2013, Congressional Budget Office (CBO) analysis stated that the “Gang of Eight” amnesty plan would “slightly” push down wages for American workers. Another CBO analysis, published in 2020, stated that “immigration has exerted downward pressure on the wages of relatively low-skilled workers who are already in the country, regardless of their birthplace.”

Other research finds current legal immigration to the U.S. results in more than $530 billion worth of lost wages for Americans.

Every year, the U.S. gives green cards to more than a million foreign nationals who can eventually sponsor an unlimited number of foreign relatives for green cards — a process known as “chain migration.” In addition, more than a million are brought to the U.S. on temporary work visas to take American jobs, and millions of illegal aliens are arriving at the southern border annually. Many are being released into the U.S. interior where they can secure work permits.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.