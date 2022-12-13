Big Tech Gets Behind Tillis-Sinema Amnesty, Foreign Worker Expansion

Big Tech executives are throwing their support behind Sens. Thom Tillis (R-NC) and Kyrsten Sinema’s (I-AZ) last-ditch amnesty and foreign worker expansion plan.

As Breitbart News reported, Tillis and Sinema have proposed a plan that would give amnesty to at least two million illegal aliens — those enrolled and eligible for the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) — and bring hundreds of thousands more foreign workers into the United States labor market.

The tech-backed Niskanen Center has now gotten behind the Tillis-Sinema plan. The group receives hundreds of thousands of dollars from Facebook billionaire Mark Zuckerberg’s FWD.us, which routinely lobbies for more overall immigration to fill white-collar American jobs.

“This balanced framework strengthens border security, offers 2.3 million Dreamers citizenship, and modernizes the immigration system to address our current challenges,” the Niskanen Center’s Kristie De Peña said in a statement:

We call on lawmakers on both sides of the aisle to support this framework, signaling their continued commitment to strengthening our nation’s safety, security, and prosperity. [Emphasis added]

The Niskanen Center is also funded by left-wing non-governmental organizations (NGOs) like the Shapiro Foundation, the Carnegie Corporation of New York, and the W.K. Kellogg Foundation, among others.

Big Tech’s support for the Tillis-Sinema plan is in addition to corporate donors and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce throwing their weight behind the long shot effort that would need to be filed and passed by a majority in the House and Senate within weeks.

Meanwhile, grassroots activists are calling the offices of a number of Senate Republicans, namely Tillis, Richard Burr (R-NC), Roy Blunt (R-MO), and Rob Portman (R-OH), to put the brakes on the amnesty-foreign worker expansion.

“It is time for Americans to see the real names and faces responsible for the costly and deadly illegal immigration invasion and overthrow of our American Republic,” William Gheen with Americans for Legal Immigration PAC said in a statement of the grassroots iniative.

For years, Zuckerberg’s FWD.us has lobbied Washington, DC, lawmakers to pass an amnesty for millions of illegal aliens and expand legal immigration to help corporations bring in more foreign workers.

In October, before the midterm elections, FWD.us teamed with more than 80 of the nation’s biggest corporations to plead with Congress to approve an amnesty in the lame duck session.

