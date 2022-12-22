President Joe Biden was so frustrated over his failed immigration policy that he was heard “dropping f-bombs” from the White House’s West Wing, according to author Chris Whipple’s new book.

The Fight of His Life: Inside Joe Biden’s White House is Whipple’s latest book that details the first two years of Biden’s presidency. Whipple told Politico he was given “extensive access to Biden administration officials while writing the book.”

As Fox News detailed:

“Meanwhile, illegal immigrants kept arriving. And Biden was furious,” the book says. “Aides had rarely seen him so angry. From all over the West Wing, you could hear the president cursing, dropping f-bombs (he’d always apologize when women were present).” One senior adviser told Whipple that the frustration came from a “lack of solutions.” “It’s like, ‘How would you feel if you were me and these were the solutions you had?’ It’s the weight of the presidency, right?'” the adviser said.

Writing about the border crisis, Whipple added, “next to vaccine disinformation, this was the thing that made Biden’s blood boil.”

Biden’s attempt to reshape federal immigration policy by ending former President Donald Trump’s policies has been halted several times by the federal judiciary. One notable court battle includes Biden’s attempt to end the Migrant Protection Protocols, commonly known as “Remain in Mexico.” That policy’s fate is still being determined by federal litigation.

More recently, a coalition of 19 Republican-led states has thwarted Biden’s attempt to end Title 42, the pandemic-era policy that makes it easier for the federal government to send border crossers back to their native countries.

A federal judge last month ordered Biden to wind down the program by December 21, but the GOP states’ emergency application successfully got U.S. Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts to halt the lower court’s order to end the program.

Under Title 42, the federal government has turned back an estimated 2.5 million migrants at the southern border. Further, fiscal year 2021 saw 1.7 million migrant encounters at the border and more than 2.3 million in fiscal year 2022.

Whipple’s book also revealed that Biden told a friend he viewed Vice President Kamala Harris as a “work in progress.” Whipple also wrote that “Biden was annoyed” when second gentleman Douglas Emhoff complained about Harris’s policy portfolio.

