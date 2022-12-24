Friday’s shooting at the Mall of America in Bloomington, Minnesota, occurred around 7:50 p.m. after two groups of teens got into a fight in Nordstrom, police indicated.

Breitbart News reported the shooting Friday, noting the Mall of America was on lockdown after one person was killed.

The deceased individual was a 19-year-old man, whom police indicate was “was shot and killed after two groups of males got into a fight,” FOX 29 noted on Saturday.

Bloomington Police Chief Booker Hodges commented on the incident, saying, “Whoever did this, we will catch them. And whoever helps them, we will lock you up, too. We are going catch you, we are going lock you up, and you are going to get an orange jumpsuit. It’s just a matter of when it’s going to happen.”

CNN observed that surveillance video inside Nordstrom “shows a male pulling out a gun and shooting the victim.”

