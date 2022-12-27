Most likely voters believe Congress should investigate to see if the FBI was involved in social media censorship, a Rasmussen Reports survey released Monday found.

The survey found most, 46 percent, expressing an unfavorable view of the FBI, compared to half who have at least a “somewhat” favorable view. However, most Republicans and independents, 62 percent and 55 percent, respectively, have an unfavorable view.

When asked if it is likely that the FBI actively “encouraged social media sites like Facebook and Twitter to ‘suppress, silence, or reduce the reach of certain political speech and speakers,’” 63 percent said it is likely, and of those, 43 percent said “very” likely. Even a majority of Democrats, 52 percent, agree that it is likely.

Most, 63 percent overall, believe the U.S. Congress should “investigate whether the FBI was involved in censoring information on social media sites.” That includes 52 percent of Democrats, 75 percent of Republicans, and 63 percent of independents.

Perhaps what is more, a majority, 53 percent, of those surveyed believe that there is “a group of politicized thugs at the top of the FBI who are using the FBI … as Joe Biden’s personal Gestapo.”

The survey was taken December 19-21, 2022, among 900 likely U.S. voters and has a +/- 3 percent margin of error.

The survey comes on the heels of the release of November 23, 2022, deposition of Dr. Anthony Fauci as part of the lawsuit against the Biden administration and federal government, accusing federal bureaucrats of being “in collusion with social media companies” that “want to control not only what you think, but especially what you say,” as described by Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry (R). During that deposition, Fauci claimed to not recall 174 times.

Earlier this month, Republican leader Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) vowed that the incoming Republican-led House will hold the Biden administration accountable on a range of issues — from the Department of Justice going after concerned parents to the origins of the Chinese coronavirus: