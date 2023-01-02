At least 30 people were shot, seven of them fatally, over New Year’s weekend in Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s (D) Chicago.

Breitbart News reported 12 people were shot, two of them fatally, Friday thru Saturday morning alone.

ABC 7 / Chicago Sun-Times noted that one person was injured and another was killed during “a shootout at the Lyon’s Den Hookah Lounge” early Sunday morning. The suspect who opened fire on the two individuals was able to flee before police arrived.

Another man was shot and killed inside a business “in the 2100-block of West Division Street” around 1:30 a.m. Sunday. The suspect in that shooting also fled before police arrived.

Four people were shot while sitting inside a silver Kia “in the 5600-block of South Praire” about 1 p.m. Sunday. Police arrived to find that one of the shooting victims, a teen who was driving the Kia, succumbed to his wounds.

The Kia was allegedly targeted by occupants of another vehicle.

A 52-year-old man was shot dead while standing on a sidewalk “in the 5000-block of West Superior Avenue” Sunday afternoon about 4:20 p.m. A vehicle pulled up near him and someone inside the of the vehicle opened fire, fatally wounding him.

A 9-year-old boy died Sunday after being shot inside a home “in the 9400-block of S Wallace Street.” Police are investigating the circumstances of the shooting incident.

At least 723 people were murdered in Mayor Lightfoot’s Chicago during 2022.

