‘Kill Them Kids’: Pro-Life Billboard Vandalized in Portland 

A pro-life billboard located in Portland, Oregon was removed on Monday after vandals spray painted the words “kill them kids” across the sign and crossed out the eyes of the baby featured on it, KOIN reported.

The billboard, which was located on the 1600 block of Sandy Boulevard, displayed an advertisement from the nonprofit group ProLife Across America and originally read “Protect the babies” and “heartbeat 18 days from conception.” The Portland Police Bureau told the outlet that it is unclear if any police reports have been filed in connection to the vandalism.

A pro-life billboard in Portland was vandalized with the message, “Kill them kids.” When Roe v Wade was overturned last year, a number of pregnancy resource centers in Portland (& elsewhere) were attacked. Antifa militants posted the addresses on Twitter.https://t.co/p3iPMEGGWM pic.twitter.com/QlSrh0lQiz — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) January 2, 2023

A representative for Outfront Media, the owner of the billboard, said the company removed the vandalized billboard early Monday morning. ProLife Across America Director Mary Ann Kuhariski said the nonprofit hopes to replace the sign.

“Planned Parenthood Advocates of Oregon Executive Director An Do told KOIN 6 that the vandalism doesn’t represent the organization’s values. Planned Parenthood Advocates of Oregon’s focus, she said, has always been to restore, protect, and expand access to abortion and sexual and reproductive health care for everyone, regardless of the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade in June of 2022,” according to the report.

On Monday, for a 4th straight day of violence by #Antifa & the far-left in Portland, they marched with riot tools to attack the First Image pregnancy resource center in SE Portland. @PortlandPolice watched & did not intervene as the mob smashed up windows & vandalized building. pic.twitter.com/87WUfqWWph — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) June 29, 2022

Since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, Portland has been the site of several acts of vandalism and attacks against pregnancy resource centers and churches.

Some incidents include an attack against the First Image pregnancy resource center and the vandalism of All Saints Catholic Church with the words “if abortions aren’t safe neither are you xoxo Jane.”

🚨🚨🚨PRO-ABORTS AND ANTIFA DESECRATE CATHOLIC CHURCH IN PORTLAND, OREGON🚨🚨🚨: All Saints Catholic Church in Portland has been vandalized as pro-aborts grew violent in the city June 25 and early June 26. Vandals spray-painted an ominous message popular among communist pic.twitter.com/GtEC1G0upB — The Daily Knight (@the_DailyKnight) June 28, 2022

Portland, Ore.: #Antifa started a fire outside the federal courthouse in downtown overnight. The courthouse remains behind a protective barrier more than two years after far-left rioting started following George Floyd’s death. pic.twitter.com/h3LQ3Qz0as — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) June 25, 2022

Portland, Ore.: A pro-life billboard was vandalized with the message, "Abort the Supreme Court" along with a symbol of anarchism used by #Antifa violent extremists. The date of the vandalism is unknown but the photograph was posted on May 20. https://t.co/yqGwKlfEq8 pic.twitter.com/qItqT54Nc3 — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) May 23, 2022

Another pro-life billboard was vandalized before the Supreme Court released its Dobbs decision, reading in large red letters “Abort the Supreme Court” and “My body my choice” along with a symbol of anarchism.