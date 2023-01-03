‘Kill Them Kids’: Pro-Life Billboard Vandalized in Portland 

A pro-life billboard located in Portland, Oregon was removed on Monday after vandals spray painted the words “kill them kids” across the sign and crossed out the eyes of the baby featured on it, KOIN reported

The billboard, which was located on the 1600 block of Sandy Boulevard, displayed an advertisement from the nonprofit group ProLife Across America and originally read “Protect the babies” and “heartbeat 18 days from conception.” The Portland Police Bureau told the outlet that it is unclear if any police reports have been filed in connection to the vandalism.  

A representative for Outfront Media, the owner of the billboard, said the company removed the vandalized billboard early Monday morning. ProLife Across America Director Mary Ann Kuhariski said the nonprofit hopes to replace the sign. 

“Planned Parenthood Advocates of Oregon Executive Director An Do told KOIN 6 that the vandalism doesn’t represent the organization’s values. Planned Parenthood Advocates of Oregon’s focus, she said, has always been to restore, protect, and expand access to abortion and sexual and reproductive health care for everyone, regardless of the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade in June of 2022,” according to the report.

Since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, Portland has been the site of several acts of vandalism and attacks against pregnancy resource centers and churches.

Some incidents include an attack against the First Image pregnancy resource center and the vandalism of All Saints Catholic Church with the words “if abortions aren’t safe neither are you xoxo Jane.”

Another pro-life billboard was vandalized before the Supreme Court released its Dobbs decision, reading in large red letters “Abort the Supreme Court” and “My body my choice” along with a symbol of anarchism.

