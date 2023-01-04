Jim Jordan: ‘No’ Chance I Will Be Speaker of the House

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) holds “no” hope that he will be elected Speaker of the House, the congressman admitted on Tuesday evening after Republicans failed to unite behind Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA).

When asked if there was any chance that he would be Speaker of the House, Jordan flatly dismissed the prospect.

“No,” he said, explaining that he simply desires to chair the Judiciary Committee.

“You guys know. I like the ability to cross examine witnesses and get the truth for the country, so that’s what I’m focused on,” he said:

Jim Jordan told me there’s “no” chance he will become House speaker. He won 20 votes on the last ballot pic.twitter.com/YC5ItaOC0X — Manu Raju (@mkraju) January 3, 2023

Jordan’s remark followed a contentious day in the lower chamber as Republicans were unable to unite behind Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) as House Speaker.

The vote initially went to a second ballot for the first time in 100 years, as McCarthy only obtained 203 votes on the first ballot.

Several Republicans supported other figures as Speaker, including former Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-NY) in addition to Reps. Andy Biggs (R-AZ), Byron Donalds (R-FL), Jim Banks (R-IN), and Jim Jordan (R-OH).

Jordan, on the first ballot, received support from the following:

Rep. Lauren Boebert

Rep. Michael Cloud

Rep.-elect Anna Paulina Luna

Rep.-elect Andy Ogles

Rep. Mary Miller

Rep.-elect Keith Self

McCarthy failed to receive support on the two ballots that followed as well, and the House eventually adjourned without a speaker, setting up day two of the battle.