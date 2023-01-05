Elon Musk Backs Kevin McCarthy for House Speaker

Twitter owner and CEO Elon Musk has publicly backed House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy to become Speaker of the House, using social media Thursday morning to offer his support.

Musk’s backing comes as McCarthy begins his third day of trying to garner enough votes to get the job, as Breitbart News reports.

Kevin McCarthy should be Speaker,” Musk tweeted in the early hours before another day of politics and diplomacy in Washington, DC.

The House adjourned at 8pm on Wednesday night, sparing McCarthy the prospect of a seventh Speaker ballot which he would have likely lost.

“No deal yet,” McCarthy said as the House abruptly adjourned. “But a lot of progress.”

A new House speaker is the first order of business for a new Congress.

Without it, the 118th Congress cannot conduct any other business, including the swearing-in of new members.

Former President Donald Trump has previously also said Republicans should vote for McCarthy.

It is the first time in more than 100 years a Speaker hasn’t been chosen on the first round of voting, and the process looks set to drag on with the GOP unable to find a deal.