Matt Gaetz Votes for Donald Trump as Speaker of the House

Republican Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) on Thursday voted for former President Donald Trump as Speaker of the House.

The vote came during the seventh round of voting in the contentious speakership battle, which is currently in its third day:

Gaetz stands as one of the several Republican holdouts refusing to unite behind Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) as Speaker of the House, initially forcing a second vote earlier this week — an occurrence the country has not seen in 100 years. In a Tuesday letter to the Architect of the Capitol, Gaetz inquired as to why McCarthy occupied the Speaker’s office, despite not having that position:

The Speaker of the House Office in the Capitol is currently being occupied by Kevin McCarthy. Kevin McCarthy is not the Speaker of the House. He lost 3 consecutive votes today. I’m demanding answers from the Architect of the Capitol. pic.twitter.com/AIZ8bFks6W — Rep. Matt Gaetz (@RepMattGaetz) January 4, 2023

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) is among those criticizing her colleagues who are refusing to unite behind McCarthy, even throwing her “friend” Gaetz under the bus. “Let me remind every everyone this Matt Gaetz who has compared Kevin McCarthy to Paul Ryan — my friend Matt Gaetz — he supported Paul Ryan almost more than anyone,” she said. “It’s still on his social media.” “As a matter of fact, his first vote in Congress was for Paul Ryan as Speaker and then he cheered him on for nearly a year and a half or more, when people like me were at home furious at Paul Ryan’s speakership because it wasn’t passing the MAGA agenda that we all supported,” she added. WATCH: C-SPAN According to POLITICO Playbook, McCarthy may be making progress behind closed doors with his GOP critics, discussing certain concessions which include Rules Committee seats for Freedom Caucus members, a lower threshold for the “motion to vacate,” changes to the appropriations process, and a vote on term limits.