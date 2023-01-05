A pro-life group announced on Tuesday that it is hiring private investigators to uncover who firebombed its Buffalo office in June, citing months of “slow-walking” and “feign[ed] interest” from the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) as its reason for launching an independent investigation.

On June 7, shortly after someone leaked the Supreme Court’s Dobbs decision, shadowy suspects threw Molotov cocktails into CompassCare’s Buffalo office and scrawled, “Jane was here” on the side of the building — a slogan used to pay fealty to the radical pro-abortion group Jane’s Revenge. CompassCare said the attack injured two firefighters and caused half a million dollars in damage. Five months after the attack and a week after the midterm elections, in which abortion played a central role, FBI Buffalo announced a $25,000 reward to anyone who can give the agency information leading to arrests.

Since the FBI posted the reward, no arrests have been made. CompassCare is now partnering with the Thomas More Society to hire private investigators and find the perpetrators — and they “plan to collect the FBI’s reward money to offset their own investigation expenses,” according to the group.

Rev. Jim Harden, CEO of CompassCare, for months has accused the FBI of “slow-walking” justice and posting the reward as a “ruse designed to feign interest in an investigation.” He slammed the agency again this week, stating that “it is a sad day when private citizens are left to do the work of law enforcement.”

Harden said in a statement:

If the FBI is interested in quelling the nationwide hate crimes against Christian pro-life organizations, they would offer a reward for information leading to the arrests of all 78 attacks, not just for the pro-abortion terrorists who firebombed our facility. It is a sad day when private citizens are left to do the work of law enforcement. If the FBI is being used for political purposes, all investigative efforts should turn on them. The organization should be defunded and those involved indicted for conspiracy to deprive pro-life citizens of their rights.

He continued:

Based on the political power struggle currently happening in the aftermath of Roe’s reversal and the lead up to the 2024 Presidential election, along with multiple pending investigations into multilayered pro-abortion crimes, I predict in 2023 that the pro-abortion empire and those politicians and big corporations that protect it will increase attacks against pro-life people and organizations.

Breitbart News reached out to the FBI for comment about Harden’s statements and the group’s independent investigation.

The agency responded:

In general, FBI field offices conduct all logical investigative steps during the course of the investigation which can include offering a reward for information. In this case, FBI Buffalo is seeking the public’s help to identify the individuals responsible for the arson of the CompassCare Pregnancy Services Center and is offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the persons responsible for the arson.

As of December 2022, no arrests have been made in attacks against pro-life groups and churches claimed by Jane’s Revenge, according to Fox News. However, President Joe Biden’s Department of Justice (DOJ) has repeatedly used the Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances (FACE) Act to go after pro-life advocates.