A popular Iranian Telegram channel affiliated with the theocratic republic’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) appeared to threaten the life of former President Donald Trump along with the lives of leading United States defense officials, following the third anniversary of slain Iranian General Qassim Soleimani’s death.

A slightly-over-one-minute video published Monday on the IRGC-affiliated “Sepah Cyberi” channel begins by depicting an office where a file on Soleimani is resting open on a desk, complete with photographs of the terrorist mastermind and his assassination, as well as a calendar marked with the date of his death.

A bulletin board on an adjacent wall is then shown displaying photographs of:

Former U.S. President Donald Trump

Former National Security Adviser Robert O’Brien

Joint Chiefs Chairman Gen. Mark Milley

Former National Security Council Middle East and North Africa region affairs senior director Robert Greenway

U.S. Cyber Command Chief Gen. Paul Nakasone

Former senior adviser Victoria Coates

Former Deputy National Security Adviser Matthew Pottinger

National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency Director Vice Admiral Frank Whitworth

Commanding General of U.S. Army Forces Command Andrew Poppas

Former Head of the U.S. Central Command General Kenneth Franklin McKenzie

A message then appears, in both English and Farsi, stating, “The perpetrators of general Soleimani martyrdom will be punished for their actions.”

It is followed by images of a combat drone, sniper rifle, explosive detonator, hunting knife, syringe, handgun, and vile of poison, interspersed with images of Trump and the other officials depicted.

The clip ends with a threat that punishment awaits these officials: “We will determine how and when to punish. Coming soon…” along with images depicting various crime scenes.

The IRGC’s logo and official Telegram handle then appear.

The clip comes as Iran continues to threaten the assassination of senior U.S. officials involved in the targeted killing of Soleimani — once Iran’s most significant military figure who was responsible for the deaths of hundreds of Americans — three years after then-President Trump ordered the strike against the Iranian general.

Last year, a video clip threatening the assassination of former President Trump as revenge for Soleimani’s killing appeared on the website of Iran’s Supreme Leader.

Follow Joshua Klein on Twitter @JoshuaKlein.