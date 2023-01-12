Hunter Biden owned President Joe Biden’s Delaware house in 2018, where the elder Biden has now been discovered to have stashed classified documents, according to a document unearthed by New York Post’s Miranda Devine on Thursday.

On a document titled, “background screening request,” it appears Hunter checked a box to indicate he owned Joe Biden’s home located in Wilmington, Delaware. The document is signed July, 2018.

In 2017, Joe Biden left the White House and apparently stored classified documents inside his garage, along with two other locations. The first batch of documents found are alleged to contain information pertaining to Ukraine and Iran, according to CNN.

Attorney General Merrick Garland has appointed a special counsel to investigate the mishandling of classified information.

The Biden family business has conducted many deals in Ukraine. In 2017, Hunter was paid $83,000 per month to be on the board of Burisma, a Ukrainian energy company. Hunter was appointed to the board of Burisma in 2014 with no prior experience with the energy sector or Ukraine.

In 2015, Joe Biden threatened to withhold $1 billion from Ukraine if the Ukrainian government did not fire the prosecutor who was investigating Burisma. In 2017, Hunter’s salary was cut in half when Joe Biden left the White House as then-Vice President, having himself visited Ukraine six times in seven years.