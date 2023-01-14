Survey: Americans Not Optimistic for Improvement on Key Issues in 2023

Americans are not optimistic that key issues will improve over the next year, a recent survey from The Economist/YouGov found.

The survey asked respondents, “In 2023, do you think things will be better or worse than they were in 2022” when it comes to inflation — a top issue for midterm election voters.

Only 27 percent expressed confidence that inflation will improve in the next year, and of those, just five percent said it will be “much better.”

Meanwhile, 46 percent believe it will get worse, and 24 percent said it will get “much worse.” Another 16 percent said they expect no change.

The pessimistic trend is consistent with a variety of issues. For instance, just 24 percent believe the national economy will improve this year, compared to 45 percent who believe it will worsen.

Twenty percent believe the U.S. financial system will improve, compared to 42 percent who believe it will worsen. Just a quarter believe Social Security and Medicare will improve, compared to 31 percent who think it will get worse as well.

When asked about the state of education, 20 percent believe it will improve, while nearly one-third said it will worsen.

Confidence in health care coverage improving is also dismal, as just 22 percent believe it will improve this year. Of those, just six percent believe it will get “much better.”

Forty-three percent believe government spending will continue to worsen this year — a belief that comes on the heels of the $1.7 trillion spending spree signed by President Biden in December. Of those, 25 percent believe government spending will get “much worse” this year.

Americans also have low confidence in job security improving — 24 percent believe it will improve. Similarly, 24 percent also believe the economy in their area will improve in 2023. Even less, 23 percent, said the same of energy issues.

The survey was taken December 31 to January 3, 2022, among 1,500 U.S. adult citizens.

That same survey found 56 percent expressing the belief that the direction of the country is “off on the wrong track” and 49 percent viewing President Biden unfavorably.