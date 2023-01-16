Survey: Less than 2% of U.S. Population Identifies as Transgender or Non-Binary

Less than two percent of the U.S. population identifies as transgender or nonbinary as the radical left continues in its attempts to normalize gender confusion — particularly among children — according to 2022 surveys.

A 2022 Pew Research survey found that 1.6 percent of Americans do not identify with the sex on their birth certificate, considering themselves either nonbinary — refusing to identify wholly as male or female — or transgender, identifying as the opposite sex.

According to the data, younger Americans are more likely to show signs of gender confusion by identifying as either transgender or nonbinary. Just over five percent of those ages 18-29 fall in either of those two categories — three percent consider themselves nonbinary and two percent consider themselves transgender.

New Pew survey finds that 3.1% of 18-24 year olds identify as trans—six times the proportion of those 25-29 and 16 times the proportion of those 50 & older. Further evidence for the social contagion hypothesis vs. the more tolerant society hypothesis.https://t.co/HMZJ4jrC1O pic.twitter.com/J0VBWo0Ry3 — Michael Shermer (@michaelshermer) July 7, 2022

The figure drops significantly among those 30-49, as just 1.6 percent identify as either transgender or nonbinary. The percentage is even lower among those 50 or older — 0.3 percent.

Per the survey:

The share of U.S. adults who are transgender is particularly high among adults younger than 25. In this age group, 3.1% are a trans man or a trans woman, compared with just 0.5% of those ages 25 to 29. There is no statistically significant difference between these two age groups in the share who are nonbinary or the total share who are trans or nonbinary.

The survey also found that 44 percent of Americans now say they “personally” know someone who is transgender, while 20 percent claim to know someone who is nonbinary.

The 2022 data coincides with a McLaughlin & Associates survey released in October 2022, which asked respondents to choose why they believe transgenderism, particularly, is rising among minors.

Most, 69 percent, said children are “being influenced to question their gender due to social media and other cultural influences,” and 65 percent said the transgender movement has gone “too far by encouraging underage minors to use drugs and surgery to transition to the opposite sex.”

A 2022 Gallup survey also found that the percentage of those identifying as LGBT is on the rise, jumping to 7.1 percent — up from 3.5 percent in 2012.

Similarly, however, that survey found younger Americans more likely to identify as LGBT, with 20.8 percent of Generation Z (those born 1997-2003) identifying as LGBT. That percentage fell to 10.5 percent for Millennials, 4.2 percent for Generation X, 2.6 percent for Baby Boomers, and 0.8 percent for Traditionalists.

An NBC News survey released last year also found that a growing number of people believe society “has gone too far in accepting transgender people” — growing from 26 percent in 2021 to 33 percent in 2022.

The surveys come as the radical left, with the Biden administration at the helm, attempt to normalize gender confusion via woke indoctrination in classrooms and prompting medical “gender-affirmation” via puberty blockers and surgeries.

President Biden even instructed parents to affirm their child’s transgender claims, deeming it “one of the most powerful things” they can do to keep them safe.

