Angel Mom on Dr. Phil: My Son’s Illegal Alien Killer Served 35 Days in Jail

Angel Mom Sabine Durden Coulter, whose son, Dominic Durden, was killed by an illegal alien about a decade ago in the sanctuary state of California, appeared on Dr. Phil this month to highlight the human cost of illegal immigration.

Durden Coulter, like many other Angel Families, has made it her life’s mission to raise awareness for the American victims of illegal immigration who are often ignored by the national establishment media and politicians in Washington, DC, focused on the well-being of border crossers and illegal aliens.

This month, Durden Coulter took her son’s story to daytime television, appearing on Dr. Phil to challenge open borders advocates. Durden Coulter detailed to a stunned audience:

Ten years ago, my son was a 911 dispatcher for the Riverside Sheriff’s Department, heading to work on his motorcycle at 5:45 am when an illegal alien — with two felony convictions, one deportation, two DUIs which he was on probation for and he had no license, no insurance, no registration — turned his truck in front of my son’s motorcycle and killed him instantly.

“This is what I have left of my son, his ashes,” Durden Coulter continued, raising a small urn filled with her son’s ashes:

The illegal alien was known by the DA and the judge. They talked me out of going to trial — I was still in shock, my world had been ripped apart — and they made a deal with him, a deal with an illegal alien who just killed a citizen and didn’t obey our laws. They gave him nine months and five-year probation for vehicular manslaughter. And he served 35 days — 35 days for the murder of my child. [Emphasis added]

“And the sad part is, I’ve met way too many Angel Moms and Dads in the last 10 years and there will be many more,” Durden Coulter said.

Though countless Angel Families have been victimized by illegal aliens across the United States for decades, the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency refuses to tally the annual figure of Americans killed by illegal aliens.

Former Rep. Mo Brooks (R-AL) has estimated that about 2,000 Americans and legal immigrants are killed by illegal aliens every year.

Annual ICE reports give an insight into the estimate, though it is still unclear. In Fiscal Year 2022, for example, ICE agents arrested illegal aliens with more than 1,500 homicide charges or convictions. Illegal aliens with more than 26,000 drunk driving charges or convictions were arrested as well, along with thousands of illegal aliens arrested by ICE for other crimes.

“I’m a legal immigrant. So I came through the front door. I did it the right way,” Durden Coulter said. “I didn’t walk into any place and just demand anything. I earned my right to be here. I earned my citizenship and I’m a proud American.”

Durden Coulter said terms like “undocumented immigrants,” which seek to downplay the severity of illegally crossing international borders, is “a slap in my face and millions of people who stood in line, who filled out paperwork [and] paid a lot of money to make sure Americans know who’s coming and who’s here.”

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.