A former intelligence official who signed the letter attacking the New York Post story on the Hunter Biden laptop as potential Russian disinformation has admitted to knowing much of the story had to be true and has no regrets about signing the letter at the time.

Shortly after the New York Post published its story on the Hunter Biden laptop Douglas Wise, a former Defense Intelligence Agency deputy director, joined 50 other intelligence officials in a letter attacking the story as Russian disinformation. The letter gained national steam when Politico reporter Natasha Bertrand (now with CNN) published an article detailing the letter to sink the story’s credibility.

Speaking to The Australian newspaper, Wise said he knew a “significant portion” of the recovered Hunter Biden laptop files “had to be real” and yet feels no regret.

“All of us figured that a significant portion of that content had to be real to make any Russian disinformation credible,” said Wise.

The letter at the time did notably come with the caveat that “we do not know if the emails … are genuine or not and … we do not have evidence of Russian involvement.” Wise cited this in defense of the letter while also arguing that it never attempted to defend Hunter Biden.

“The letter said it had the earmarks of Russian deceit and we should consider that as a possibility,” Wise told The Australian. “It did not say Hunter Biden was a good guy, it didn’t say what he did was right and it wasn’t exculpatory, it was just a cautionary letter.”

As noted by the New York Post, the letter contained some charged statements like “the Russians are involved in the Hunter Biden email issue” and “it is high time that Russia stops interfering in our democracy.”

Wise even went as far as to label critics of the letter “members of the conservative journalist community, conservative politicians or just ultra-right wing extremists.” He also cited former Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani’s meeting with pro-Moscow Ukrainian politician Andriy Derkach.

“They haven’t paid attention to the content,” charged Wise. “I don’t regret signing it because the context is important. Remember Giuliani had just been in Ukraine trying to dig up evidence on the Bidens and he met with a known Russian intelligence official. Russians or even ill-intended conservative elements could have planted stuff in there.”

