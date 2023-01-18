New York City Offers Free Abortion Pills at City-Run Clinics

Starting on Wednesday, New York City is incentivizing abortions by offering free abortion pills at city-run clinics, NYC Mayor Eric Adams announced.

Adams laid out his plan to make the city even more pro-abortion than it already is, which includes allowing four city-run clinics to offer abortion pills free of charge at locations in Queens, Manhattan, Brooklyn, and the Bronx. Currently, the city’s 11 health and hospital locations offer medication abortions, a local NBC affiliate reported. The city hopes 10,000 more women will be able to end the lives of their unborn children by having easier access to medication abortion, according to the report.

“No other city in the nation, or in the world, has a public health department that has provided medication abortion. We are the first,” Adams touted during a press conference.

Adams also discussed the creation of a “first-in-the nation city-run abortion access hub,” which connects callers in New York and across the country to licensed New York City abortionists.

“We are ensuring everyone can get access to reproductive health care, no matter the color of their skin, their income bracket, their gender identity, or what state they come from,” Adams said. “…Let me be clear: abortion is and always will be legal in New York City.”

Adams said the city is doing more to promote abortion because of the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade and send the issue of abortion back to the states.

“The Supreme Court’s decision has endangered women’s health across the nation. It was a decision about controlling women’s bodies, their choices, and their freedom,” he claimed. “This year would have marked 50 years of Roe v. Wade, but five men who could never conceive decided what will happen to women’s bodies in this country.”

According to the pro-life Charlotte Lozier Institute, 2019 marked the first year in a decade that abortions did not decline in New York City, with nearly 50,000 abortions reported.

“Chemical abortions compose a growing percentage of all New York City abortions, increasing by 16 percent in 2019 to make up 32 percent of the total, or 16,030 abortions,” the report states. The Charlotte Lozier Institute (CLI) estimates that New York City’s 2019 abortion rate was 27.2 abortions per 1,000 women ages 15-44, approximately double the national rate.”