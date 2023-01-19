Poll: Most Say Schools Should Focus on Basics, Not Transgenderism and Sexual Identity

Most Americans believe schools should focus on basic subjects rather than cultural issues such as transgenderism and sexual identity, a Summit.org/McLaughlin and Associates survey released this week found.

There is a consensus among respondents, as 69 percent of those who gave a response believe that leftist ideology, such as Critical Race Theory (CRT), only promotes division among America’s youth. Less than one-third believe it ushers in “racial healing and reconciliation.”

The survey then asked, “Do you believe that public schools should be investing more classroom time in teaching cultural curriculum like critical race theory and sexual identity/transgenderism, or more time on standard curriculum like math, science and grammar?”

Seventy percent of those who provided an answer said schools should invest more in basic subjects — not transgenderism and CRT.

Even when those who did not answer are included, 62 percent still maintain that position — that schools should focus on the basics and not on obscure culture issues. Over a quarter, however, believe schools should focus on more cultural issues.

There is vast division between Republicans and Democrats, as 80 percent of Republicans want schools to focus on the basics while Democrats remain split. Forty-two percent of Democrats want schools to focus on cultural issues such as transgenderism, but another 42 percent want them to focus on the basics. Sixty-three percent of independents agree with the majority of Republicans.

Forty-nine percent of those who consider themselves to be “liberal” desire schools to focus more on issues such as CRT, transgenderism, and sexual identity.

The survey was taken December 9-14, 2022, and coincides with an October survey from McLaughlin & Associates which found 69 percent expressing the belief that minors are “being influenced to question their gender due to social media and other cultural influences.”

Notably, 2022 surveys found that less than two percent of the U.S. population identifies as transgender or non-binary.

Former President Donald Trump is including parental rights as a point of focus in his 2024 presidential campaign, vowing to take away federal funding from schools that pursue CRT and “gender insanity.”

“No teacher should ever be allowed to teach transgender to our children without parental consent. Schools that push critical race theory, radical civics, and gender insanity will lose federal funding,” his campaign website states.

“It’s a terrible thing. That’s why it’s so sad what’s happening. When I’m in the White House, schools will cease pushing Critical Race Theory as they were,” Trump said during his 2024 campaign announcement, adding that “radical civics and gender insanity” must stop.