Sen. Mike Lee (R-UT) explained Thursday that classified documents “NEVER” remain with a senator after being viewed in a secured area known as a SCIF [Sensitive compartmented information facility].

Lee’s comment was in reference to President Joe Biden’s classified document scandal in which such materials were found by the president’s attorneys and the Justice Department in the president’s Wilmington home. The documents found in the last trove were reportedly from Biden’s term as vice president in the Obama administration.

“Senators see classified documents in 2 ways,” Lee explained in a tweet. “(1) in a SCIF, (2) staff w/high-security clearance brings a document to a senator’s office in a locked case & opens the case long enough to read the document, no talking allowed, w/ doors closed.”

“The docs NEVER remain with the senator,” he said. “In the second scenario, the staffer with security clearance immediately puts the document back into the locked case and leaves, promptly returning the document to the SCIF.”

It is unknown how documents traveled to Biden’s home or to the heavily Chinese-funded Penn Biden Center.

The Department of Justice opened an investigation into the matter on January 12, just after the scandal was leaked to the press on January 9. The initial documents were found by Biden’s personal attorneys on November 2.

At least three reports from establishment media indicate the White House and the Justice Department agreed to hide the scandal from the American public.

White House officials are reportedly suspicious about how Biden’s classified document scandal was leaked to the press after only a select group of White House and DOJ officials knew about the violation.

The White House has failed to provide a reason or cause for the initial search.

