Nolte: San Diego Prepares to Tax Residents by Miles Driven

Left-wing fascists in San Diego are preparing to tax residents by the mile to convince them to give up their cars.

Keep voting Democrat, geniuses.

Via Fox News:

San Diego County’s Regional Transportation Agency’s (SANDAG) latest transportation plan is designed to make driving so expensive that you succumb to public transportation. In addition to the current gas tax and registration fees, SANDAG’s plan adds three new half-cent sales tax increases, over 800 miles of San Diego County freeway lanes converted to toll lanes, and a mileage tax for every mile driven to pay for their $165 billion public mass transit plan. SANDAG’s new plan refuses to build the road improvements promised in their last plan but will continue to tax us until 2048 to pay for them. SANDAG’s finance plan states, “Charging fees for the transportation infrastructure that people use—for example, charging users for each mile they drive on the highway—can change travel behavior.”

Gee, if that includes electric cars, I’ll never stop laughing.

Of course, like most left-wing sin taxes — alcohol, cigarettes, gasoline — this is a tax on the poor.

Poor or rich, we all drive to work, so a larger percentage of the poor’s income will go to pay for another California Mass Transit Boondoggle.

Unless you live a few blocks from a mass transit stop, mass transit sucks. And depending on the crime rate, mass transit can suck anyway.

New York City probably has the best mass transit system in the country. Within the city and its immediate outskirts, pretty much anywhere you live or want to go, there’s a stop within reasonable walking distance. That was a pretty sweet deal—you know until people started pooping on the subways and pushing women off the subway platforms.

In most cities, mass transit sucks regardless because either you live too far away from a stop or where you’re going isn’t near a stop.

It can also suck if you have a lot of packages, a heavy package, or standing out in the rain or the cold, especially in a high crime area… especially at night.

Democrats don’t care about any of that. Their vision is herding us all into their failed cities where we will live in 400 square feet apartments in giant (ugly) high-rises where we eat bugs without air conditioning and watch transsexual propaganda on Netflix and CNN.

And they are dead serious. Take away our guns, our cars, our free speech, our artistic expression, corrupt our kids with drag queens, kill the suburbs, outlaw the church, gas stoves, and meat.

