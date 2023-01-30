Republicans to ‘Go on Offense’ in 2024 on Abortion

The Republican National Committee pledged to advocate for life and “go on offense” about abortion in the 2024 election cycle.

According to a resolution adopted by the RNC during their meeting in Dana Point, California, the RNC asks candidates, consultants, and other activists to “remember this proud heritage” of advocating life, and “go on offense in the 2024 election cycle.”

The resolution calls for Republicans to “expose the Democrats’ extreme position of supporting abortion on-demand up until the moment of birth, paid for by the taxpayers, even supporting discriminatory abortions such as gender selection or when the child has been diagnosed with Down syndrome.”

It also asks state legislatures to “pass the strongest pro-life legislation possible,” such as heartbeat bills, “underscoring the new relics of barbarism the Democratic Party.”

This resolution comes as many criticized the party and its candidates for not addressing the issue of abortion, particularly in light of the Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, adequately in the 2022 midterms.

Many pro-life Americans believe the sheepishness of Republicans in the midterms is one of the primary reasons for their historically underwhelming performance.

“The RNC’s pro-life resolution sends a bold message to GOP candidates, campaigns and consultants that in order to win in 2024 they must stay on offense by drawing a strong contrast and exposing Democratic extremism,” SBA Pro-Life America president Marjorie Dannenfelser said in a press release. “In 2022, too many GOP candidates used the ‘Ostrich Strategy’ in which they put their heads in the sand, pretended the issue of abortion didn’t exist, and let Democrats spend hundreds of millions of dollars distorting their pro-life positions and defining them as extremists.”

