Republicans are confident that the GOP-led House “can unite to govern effectively” despite the contentious speakership battle that dominated headlines mere weeks ago, a recent Marquette Law School Poll found.

The survey asked respondents, “Do you think the Republicans in the House of Representatives can unite to govern effectively, or were the divisions over the election of a Speaker of the House an indication that they cannot unite to govern effectively?”

Most Republicans, 67 percent, have confidence that the GOP-led House, with Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) at the helm, will be able to unite and govern effectively, despite the contentious battle at the start. However, Democrats (80 percent) and independents (66 percent) remain more doubtful that they will be able to successfully unite.

Overall, 58 percent believe they will not be able to unite, compared to 41 percent who believe they can.

The survey found that four in ten have not heard enough about McCarthy, affecting his favorability ratings, which sits at 19 percent favorable. This theme is consistent among Republicans as well, as a plurality, 43 percent, said they have not heard enough about him to form an opinion.

Further, 71 percent of Republicans approve of the way the GOP-led House is handling its job thus far.

The survey was taken January 9-20, 2023, among 1,000 U.S. adults and has a +/- 3.8 percent margin of error. The Republican sample was comprised of 382 respondents and has a +/- 6.1 percent margin of error.

The survey comes as McCarthy announces members of key committees, including the newly created House Select Committee on Strategic Competition between the United States and the Chinese Communist Party, which the House approved of in a 365 to 65 vote. All 65 voting against the committee were Democrats.

Rep. Mike Gallagher (R-WI) is chairing that particular committee and said he hopes it will help people to understand “both the stakes of the competition and the CCPs global strategy for domination,” identifying that as a “key challenge and part of our mission on the select committee on China.”

Other members include Reps. Jim Banks (R-IN), Rob Wittman (R-VA), Blaine Luetkemeyer (R-MO), Andy Barr (R-KY-06), Dan Newhouse (R-WA), John Moolenaar (R-MI), Darin LaHood (R-IL-16), Neal Dunn (R-FL), Dusty Johnson (R-SD), Michelle Steel (R-CA), Ashley Hinson (R-IA), and Carlos Gimenez (R-FL).

McCarthy has also announced members of other key committees of the GOP-led House, including the Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic as well as the Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government:

Republicans have created two select subcommittees to stop the weaponization of the federal government and finally get answers to the COVID origins and the federal government’s gain of function research that contributed to the pandemic. I'm proud to announce the members: pic.twitter.com/TnQnOX8fo9 — Kevin McCarthy (@SpeakerMcCarthy) January 24, 2023

McCarthy also made waves last week after rejecting Reps. Adam Schiff (D-CA) and Eric Swalwell (D-CA) for the House Intelligence Committee:

I have rejected the appointments of Adam Schiff and Eric Swalwell for the House Intelligence Committee. I am committed to returning the @HouseIntel Committee to one of genuine honesty and credibility that regains the trust of the American people. pic.twitter.com/ePxlbanxta — Kevin McCarthy (@SpeakerMcCarthy) January 25, 2023

A recent Rasmussen Report survey found that most likely voters prefer that President Biden do “more of what Congress wants” rather than seek his own agenda.

Meanwhile, the House Committee on Oversight and Accountability is slated to hold its first hearing this week, focusing on fraud and abuse in relation to the taxpayer dollars used in coronavirus relief programs.

