Poll: Most Americans Believe Public Calls for Prayer Are ‘Helpful’

Most Americans believe public calls for prayer after a national tragedy are “helpful,” a Summit.org/McLaughlin and Associates survey released this week found.

The survey asked respondents how they feel about public calls for prayer after a national tragedy, in light of the “outpouring of prayer” for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who suffered cardiac arrest on the field during a Monday Night Football game in Cincinnati. He was released from the hospital roughly one week after the near-tragedy.

Sixty-seven percent said calls for national prayer are “helpful,” while 20 percent said they are pointless and 13 percent did not know or refused to answer.

Opinions tend to differ from generation to generation. For example, 68 percent of those ages 41-55 believe they are helpful, as do 70 percent of those 56-65 and 77 percent of those over 65.

However, 55 percent of those 18-29 believe they are helpful, while over a quarter in that age group, 27 percent, think they are pointless. One-quarter of those 30-40 also believe they are pointless, while 62 percent view national prayer as helpful.

The survey was taken January 19-23, 2023.

Earlier this month, the Buffalo Bills confirmed that Hamlin and family were present at the divisional round matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals.

However, that appearance triggered rumors and speculation that the individual was not Hamlin but a body double given the fact that no one could see the player’s face in the footage. Bills QB Josh Allen, who said Hamlin’s medical emergency served as a “spiritual awakening” in his walk with Christ, sharply dismissed the speculation.

“Yeah, that’s stupid,” he said. “…One, that’s Damar’s swag… he likes wearing that. Two, he was in the locker room with us pregame.

“So yes that was Damar. There’s absolutely zero chance, there is absolutely zero chance. He’s Damar Hamlin. That’s our guy. That’s our brother. He was with us — pregame, postgame. He was up in the suite with his family, his little brother, 100 percent. So people need to stop that shit,” he added:

Hamlin posted a video update on social media, expressing his gratitude.

“I think it was important for me to wait and speak publicly at the right time, as it was just a lot to process within my own self mentally, physically, even spiritually… it’s just been a lot to process. But I can’t tell you how appreciative I am of all the love, all the support, and everything that’s just been coming my way,” he said, adding that what happened is a “direct example of God using me as a vessel to share my passion and my love directly from my heart with the entire world, and I’m able to give it back to kids and communities all across the world who need it the most, and that’s always been my dream.”