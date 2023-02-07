Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) interrupted President Joe Biden’s 2023 State of the Union address to call him a “liar” after he claimed Republicans want to “sunset” Social Security and Medicare.

“Instead of making the wealthy pay their fair share, some Republicans want Medicare and Social Security to sunset. I’m not saying it’s the majority,” Biden claimed.

President Biden: "Instead of making the wealthy pay their fair share, some Republicans want Medicare and Social Security to sunset. I'm not saying it's the majority." Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene: "Liar!" pic.twitter.com/OFUglFuBxC — CSPAN (@cspan) February 8, 2023

Greene then shouted “liar” from her seat in the House of Representatives. In addition to Greene’s outburst, other Republicans in attendance shouted “no” and booed Biden after he falsely claimed the GOP wants to “sunset” Social Security and Medicare.

Greene also took to Twitter to reiterate her remarks on Biden’s lies.

“Joe Biden is lying to the American People,” Greene tweeted.

Joe Biden is lying to the American People. — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) February 8, 2023

“He’s a liar,” she tweeted in response to a tweet about Biden’s claims about the GOP wanting to end those entitlement programs.

Jordan Dixon-Hamilton is a reporter for Breitbart News. Write to him at jdixonhamilton@breitbart.com or follow him on Twitter.