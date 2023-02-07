Trans Lives Matter demonstrators occupied the Oklahoma Capitol building yesterday to protest Republican-backed bills that would ban sex change operations for those under the age of 26.

About 150 protesters from several different organizations occupied the interior rotunda of the Oklahoma Capitol yesterday, the Daily Mail reports.

Protesters from Oklahomans for Equality and Freedom Oklahoma began their protest outside before moving into the capitol. The demonstrators were protesting multiple pieces of pending legislation, including Senate Bill 129, which would prohibit doctors from “providing gender transition procedures or referral services relating to such procedures to anyone under the age of 26.”

“The bill would further authorize the state’s attorney general to enforce the act and those found guilty of violating it would be guilty of a felony and subject to license revocation,” a description of the bill adds. The Oklahoma State Legislature has not yet voted on the bill.

Meanwhile, organizers of yesterday’s event called the legislation “genocide,” claiming that measures to prevent children from receiving sex reassignment services will drive them to suicide.

Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt (R) doubled down on his plans in his State of the State address, where he said “We must protect our most vulnerable — our children. After all, minors can’t vote, can’t purchase alcohol, can’t purchase cigarettes. … We shouldn’t allow a minor to get a permanent gender altering surgery in Oklahoma.”

He also went on to say “That’s why I am calling on the Legislature to send me a bill that bans all gender transition surgeries and hormone therapies on minors in the state.”

“I will not be intimidated by partisan interest groups or make decisions based on groupthink,” he added.

