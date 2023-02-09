A refugee from Ukraine, with a prior drunk driving conviction, has been ordered deported by a federal immigration judge after being acquitted on all charges of negligent homicide for the deaths of five United States Marine Corps Veterans and two of their loved ones.

Following the fatal June 2019 crash, 26-year-old refugee Volodymyr Zhukovskyy of Ukraine, was charged with seven counts of negligent homicide for allegedly killing five U.S. Marine Corps veterans and two of their loved ones when his trailer, hitched to his pickup truck, hit the motorcyclists.

Zhukovskyy, in August 2022, was acquitted by a jury on all charges. Now, he has been ordered deported to Ukraine by a federal immigration judge. Zhukovskyy is expected to appeal the deportation order.

The seven Americans were riding motorcycles together as members of the Jarheads Motorcycle Club, a group of U.S. Marine Corps veterans, their spouses, and loved ones. Those killed in the crash are:

62-year-old Michael Ferazzi of Contoocook, New Hampshire

59-year-old Albert Mazza of Lee, New Hampshire

58-year-old Daniel Pereira of Riverside, Rhode Island

58-year-old Jo-Ann Corr of Lakeville, Massachusetts

58-year-old Edward Corr of Lakeville, Massachusetts

42-year-old Desma Oakes of Concord, New Hampshire

45-year-old Aaron Perry of Farmington, New Hampshire

At the time of the crash, Breitbart News exclusively reported that Zhukovskyy originally entered the United States on September 18, 2006, as a refugee from Ukraine. He was later able to adjust his refugee status in 2008 and secure a green card.

More than a month before the deadly crash, the Ukrainian refugee was arrested in East Windsor, Connecticut. after he failed a sobriety test. Despite being arrested for drunk driving, the second time since 2013, Zhukovskyy’s driver’s license was not suspended and was valid when he allegedly hit and killed the seven American motorcyclists.

As Breitbart News reported in June 2019, RMV head Erin Deveney stepped down for failing to strip Zhukovskyy of his license after the Connecticut drunk driving arrest.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.