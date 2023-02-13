Ron DeSantis Expected to Secure $10M to Fly Illegal Aliens to Sanctuary Cities

Republicans in the Florida legislature have approved $10 million to fly border crossers and illegal aliens to sanctuary jurisdictions. The legislation is expected to be signed by Gov. Ron DeSantis (R).

Late last week, Republicans in the Florida House voted to approve a bill that will authorize the state to spend up to $10 million transporting border crossers and illegal aliens to sanctuary jurisdictions throughout the United States.

The Florida Senate approved the bill earlier last week and DeSantis is expected to sign the bill into law sometime before February 25.

“The state of Florida is not, and never will be, a sanctuary state,” State Sen. Blaise Ingoglia (R) told FOX13 News in a statement. “It’s time for those sanctuary cities to put their money where their mouth is.”

Last year, DeSantis swept national attention when he sent two flights of illegal aliens to the ultra-liberal elite island of Martha’s Vineyard. Quickly after their arrival, officials on the island declared a “humanitarian crisis” and Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker (R) intervened to bus the illegal aliens off the island to Joint Base Cape Cod.

Days later, many of the illegal aliens filed a class action lawsuit against DeSantis claiming he violated their Fourth and Fourteenth Amendment rights by enticing them to board flights to Martha’s Vineyard.

The legislation passed by the Florida legislature looks to fully fund and authorize such flights to sanctuary jurisdictions that have enacted laws to shield illegal aliens from arrest and deportation.

Flying border crossers and illegal aliens to sanctuary jurisdictions is particularly popular with Cubans in Florida. A majority of 71 percent said they supported DeSantis’s migrant flights last year. Likewise, 56 percent of swing voters backed the flights along with 90 percent of Republicans.

