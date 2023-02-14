Officials in Quebec, Canada, are demanding New York City Mayor Eric Adams (D) “immediately stop” sending border crossers and illegal aliens to their province.

Last week, as Breitbart News reported, border crossers and illegal aliens who have been bused to the sanctuary city of New York have started fleeing on buses for Quebec — paid for by New Yorkers. Adams confirmed that the city is paying for the one-way bus tickets out of the city.

Now, officials in Quebec are pleading with Adams to stop the illegal immigration that is inundating their province.

A spokesman for Quebec Premier François Legault told the New York Post that hundreds of border crossers and illegal aliens are resettling in Montreal on a daily basis, straining housing and public resources meant for Canadians.

The Post reports:

The government of Canada’s second-most populated province is demanding that Mayor Eric Adams “immediately” stop helping migrants illegally enter the Great White North, as recently revealed by The Post. [Emphasis added] “Any form of assistance to migrants crossing the border where it is strictly forbidden to do so should stop immediately,” a spokesperson for Quebec Premier Francois Legault said. [Emphasis added] “We understand that the situation of migrants in New York poses major challenges, but the situation in Quebec and particularly in Montreal is even worse and constitutes an important humanitarian issue.” [Emphasis added]

To date, nearly 50,000 border crossers have arrived in New York City since the spring of last year, with almost 30,000 living across more than 80 hotels, for free, and the city’s mega-shelters like the Brooklyn Cruise Terminal.

Sources close to Mayor Eric Adams’ office have revealed that the cost estimate to New Yorkers to house, clothe, educate, and provide medical services to newly arrived border crossers is set to exceed $4 billion over the next two years.

