Migrants Fleeing Crime-Ridden NYC for ‘Better Quality of Life’ in Canada

Migrants are reportedly fleeing daily from New York City to escape the city’s homelessness, public drug abuse, and crime-ridden streets for a “better quality of life” in Canada.

According to sources and migrants who spoke to the New York Post, border crossers who arrived in the sanctuary city on buses mostly from Texas are fleeing the city for Canada where they hope to permanently resettle.

The migrants said they are being given taxpayer-funded bus tickets to leave New York City for the United States-Canada border. Mayor Eric Adams’ (D) office confirmed to the Post that the city is paying for border crossers to secure bus tickets out of the city.

Migrants told the Post:

“The military gave me and my family free bus tickets,” Peña said. “I am going to Canada for a better quality of life for my family.” [Emphasis added] … “I wanted to live in New York because I thought it would be a better future for my daughters,” she said. “But as the days went by, I saw insecurity, many homeless people, many people who shout and are disrespectful, and many people on drugs.” [Emphasis added] … “I am going to Canada for the safety and future of my girls,” she said. “I only ask God that everything goes well and that Canada is not like the United States.” [Emphasis added]

@datainput via Storyful

Those operating the shuttle service suggested that hundreds of migrants are fleeing New York City every day for Canada. The price of tickets to leave the city range from $40 to $70, according to the Post.

To date, nearly 50,000 border crossers have arrived in New York City since spring of last year with almost 30,000 living across more than 80 hotels, for free, and the city’s mega-shelters like the Brooklyn Cruise Terminal.

Sources close to Mayor Eric Adams’ office have revealed that the cost estimate to New Yorkers to house, clothe, educate, and provide medical services to newly arrived border crossers is set to exceed $4 billion over the next two years.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.