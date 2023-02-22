Democrat Jon Tester Announces Reelection Bid in Montana Senate Race

Sen. Jon Tester (D-MT) announced Wednesday his plans to run for reelection in a seat Republicans view as a top pickup opportunity as they seek to retake the Senate majority.

Tester, who is in his third term, said in a statement he is ready for the fight:

I am running for re-election so I can keep fighting for Montanans and demand that Washington stand up for our veterans and lower costs. Montanans need a fighter holding Washington accountable and I’m running to defend our Montana values.

Tester’s campaign launch is a boon to Democrats, who now have the benefit of incumbency in a seat that is still expected to be difficult for them to defend. Montana voted for former President Donald Trump in the last two presidential elections and recently elected two Republicans to its two seats in the House.

Those two Republicans, Reps. Ryan Zinke and Matt Rosendale, along with Gov. Greg Gianforte, have all been floated as potential GOP challengers to Tester, though none have announced plans to run.

A recent GOP poll found that about a third (34 percent) of voters want Tester to run again, suggesting the seat is winnable for Republicans. The same poll showed Gianforte with the best odds in a hypothetical matchup against Tester and also showed both Zinke and Rosendale within close striking distance of the Montana Democrat.

The National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC), led by the other Montana senator, Sen. Steve Daines, has already zeroed in on Tester as a key vulnerability for Democrats. Daines warned in January that Tester should “retire or face a brutal two years.”

Upon Tester’s announcement, the NRSC said in a statement, “The Tester-Biden agenda has given Montanans rising crime, higher taxes, and an open southern border that is flooding communities with deadly fentanyl. Montanans are going to send Joe Biden’s favorite Senator packing in 2024.”

The NRSC’s Democrat counterpart was quick to celebrate Tester’s decision and eagerly shared a 2024 fundraising link on social media.

“This is a must-win seat – and it’s ranked as a TOSS-UP!” the Democrats wrote. “Rush a donation to help Jon start strong and defend our Senate majority!”