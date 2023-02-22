Over 1,400 U.S.-related flights have been canceled amid a winter storm sweeping the U.S., according to data from FlightAware.

The National Weather Service (NWS) has warned of the major “coast to coast” winter storm, which could bring “historic snowfall” to areas to the Minneapolis, Minnesota, area.

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz (D) declared a peacetime emergency in preparation for the storm.

“Minnesotans are no strangers to extreme weather, but this storm could break records. Our agencies are collaborating closely to make sure we’re prepared – and Minnesotans have a part to play, too. Plan ahead, drive safe, and limit travel,” he said in a statement revealing the authorization of the Minnesota National Guard to respond to the potential emergency.

“Here’s a look at the Winter Storm Severity Index (WSSI) over the next 3 days, through midday Friday,” the NWS said on Tuesday, predicting “moderate, Major and Extreme winter weather impacts” from the West Coast to New England region throughout the week:

Here's a look at the Winter Storm Severity Index (WSSI) over the next 3 days, through midday Friday. Moderate, Major and Extreme winter weather impacts are expected from the West Coast to New England with travel not advised in the Upper Midwest due to blizzard conditions. pic.twitter.com/fcwxg5E7gQ — National Weather Service (@NWS) February 21, 2023

The latest NWS update warns of the storm producing heavy snow and “impactful freezing rain across the West and Northern Tier of the country.”

As a result, the U.S.-related flight cancellations are piling up. As of 3:00 p.m. Eastern, there were 1,464 U.S.-related canceled flights and 3,211 more delays, per FlightAware.

The Minneapolis−Saint Paul International Airport appears to be leading in terms of flight cancelations, with 46 percent of flights canceled followed by 35 percent of cancellations at the Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport.

The storm is expected to make its way to the East Coast later in the week, as the country has already experienced bouts of flight delays as a result of the massive winter storm that battered the country over the Christmas holiday roughly two months ago.