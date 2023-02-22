Report: Virginia Military Institute Alumni at War over ‘Woke Assault’

A group of Virginia Military Institute alumni are at war with the military college’s first black superintendant over his “push to introduce ‘woke’ new diversity policies,” according to a report.

The policies by the the president, Retired Army Maj. Gen. Cedric Wins, 60, included diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives including a “five-goal plan” for “Inclusive Excellence” with the mission to achieve a “more diverse and inclusive student body, faculty, staff, and administration,” according to the Washington Post.

One alum, Marine veteran Matt Daniel, 60, founded a political action committee called “Spirit of VMI” to fight against what they have called a “woke assault,” according to the report.

The PAC said in a statement to the Post that its criticism of Wins was not racially motivated, and recently posted an essay on its blog that said DEI’s “purpose is to cow Americans into agreeing with the fundamental premise that white people are inherently and irredeemably racist.”

The row has reportedly upset fellow alumni, who say both men love VMI.

The PAC has 800 followers on its Facebook page and has raised more than $273,000, the Post reported. It has also held meetings with Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R) and reportedly donated to his campaign.

VMI is the nation’s oldest military college.

