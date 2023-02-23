Survey: Plurality of Working Class Americans Say Illegal Immigration Has Made Local Schools Worse

A plurality of working class Americans say illegal immigration to the United States has made their local school systems worse off, a new survey reveals.

The latest Rasmussen Reports survey shows that 40 percent of Americans earning under $30,000 say illegal immigration has made their local schools worse, while 41 percent of those earning $30,000 to $50,000 said the same.

Among working class, middle class, and upper-middle class Americans, less than 10 percent say illegal immigration has made their local schools better, while 34 to 45 percent say there has not been much of an impact.

“What the Democrats have never explained is how our schools are made better by packing classrooms with non-English speaking students,” Rep. Tom McClintock (R-CA) said in congressional testimony earlier this month.

Thirty-seven percent of all Americans say illegal immigration is making their local schools worse, while only nine percent said their schools are better off with the arrival of Unaccompanied Alien Children (UACs) and other migrant kids arriving with illegal alien parents.

A little less than 40 percent of all Americans say illegal immigration has not had a significant impact on their local schools.

The survey comes as President Joe Biden’s administration has imposed a highly effective Catch and Release network that includes a parole pipeline, which has helped ensure that an estimated 2.9 million border crossers and illegal aliens have arrived in American communities from February 2021 through January 2023.

Illegal immigration’s impact on public school systems across the U.S. has been well-documented for years.

In November 2019, for instance, the small town of Worthington, Minnesota, was forced to raise its taxes on local residents to fund an expansion of their school district after a mass migration of UACs arrived in the community and needed to be taught the English language.

One recent analysis estimated that the cost of illegal immigration to public school systems is close to $8 billion annually.

The survey of 1,000 likely voters was conducted from February 13-15 and has a margin of error of +/- 3 percentage points with a 95 percent level of confidence.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.