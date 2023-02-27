Anthony Fauci Dismissed Lab Leak Theory in 2020: It’s a ‘Circular Argument’

Dr. Anthony Fauci dismissed the coronavirus lab leak theory in 2020, deeming it a “circular argument.”

A May 2020 interview published in National Geographic displays Fauci’s initial resistance to accepting the lab leak theory as a legitimate part of the discussion on the origins of the Chinese coronavirus pandemic. The report resurfaces as President Joe Biden’s Energy Department admits that a lab leak likely caused the pandemic.

“Anthony ‘Tony’ Fauci has become the scientific face of America’s COVID-19 response, and he says the best evidence shows the virus behind the pandemic was not made in a lab in China,” the article began, explaining that the former coronavirus official “shot down the discussion” — the lab leak theory — “that has been raging among politicians and pundits, calling it ‘a circular argument.'” “If you look at the evolution of the virus in bats and what’s out there now, [the scientific evidence] is very, very strongly leaning toward this could not have been artificially or deliberately manipulated. … Everything about the stepwise evolution over time strongly indicates that [this virus] evolved in nature and then jumped species,” Fauci told the magazine, which emphasized that Fauci “doesn’t entertain an alternate theory—that someone found the coronavirus in the wild, brought it to a lab, and then it accidentally escaped.”

The resurfaced interview comes as Biden’s Energy Department admits — albeit with “low confidence” — that the virus likely originated in a lab.