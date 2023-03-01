11 Years: Andrew Breitbart’s Indelible Legacy

Every year on this day, we honor and celebrate the life of Andrew Breitbart, the original happy warrior. He was a giant who inspired so many in the conservative movement to fight, to enjoy the fight, and to never ever give up in the face of adversity. Last year, to mark the 10th anniversary of Andrew’s passing, so many in the conservative movement and beyond participated in a tribute to Andrew, which we believe is very difficult to top. Andrew was a giant but what he believed in was far bigger than himself. He believed in the movement. He believed in the American people and the passion with which he approached the fight inspired so many people. Please take a moment to hear the words of those people and listen to Andrew in his own words that always proved to be prescient, insightful, and entertaining.
WATCH the entire tribute: LEGACY: Andrew Breitbart in his own words and those who honor him.
IN ORDER OF APPEARANCE (Individual Tributes)
- Clarence Thomas
- Marco Rubio
- Kristi Noem
- Tucker Carlson
- Mark Levin
- Donald J. Trump
- Jesse Watters
- Candace Owens
- Dennis Miller
- Peter Schweizer
- Jeffrey Steele
- Jon Voight
- James O’Keefe
- Ben Shapiro
- Ron DeSantis
- Robert Davi
- Megyn Kelly
- Nigel Farage
- Jerome Hudson
- Steven Crowder
- Newt Gingrich
- Mike Pence
- Sean Hannity
- Steve Bannon
- Nikki Haley
- Pete Hegseth
- Joel Pollak
- Alex Marlow
- Tom Cotton
- Michael Savage
- Katie Pavlich
- David Webb
- Kevin McCarthy
- Dennis Prager
- Greg Abbott
- Brandon Darby
- Dana Loesch
- Charlie Kirk
- Donald Trump Jr.
- Matt Boyle
- Mike Pompeo
- Sebastian Gorka
- Greg Gutfeld
- Kristy Swanson
- John Ondrasik
- Ted Cruz
- Mike Huckabee
- Ric Grenell
- Rand Paul
- Charlie Hurt
- Jeanine Pirro
- Sean Spicer
- Glenn Beck
- Marsha Blackburn
- Scott Walker
- Larry Elder
- John Nolte
- Sarah Palin
- American Heart by Jon Kahn
Andrew Breitbart, 1969 – 2012
The tribute also inspired acclaimed country songwriter and Nashville Songwriting Hall of Famer Jeffrey Steele to release a single “Walk Toward the Fire,” a tribute to Andrew Breitbart that he penned with Breitbart’s own Jon Kahn.
The song, Steele said, honors “any hero who steps up to the plate and tries to do what needs to be done at a time when things are just out of control. And [Andrew Breitbart] was that guy.”
Listen below:
GET “Walk Toward the Fire” HERE.
WALK TOWARD THE FIRE (lyrics by Jeffrey Steele and Jon Kahn)
Who is this guy?
Jumps in the ring
Puts on the gloves
Takes on the world
Loves to make you mad
While he’s making you laugh
Who is this guy?
The voice in the riot
Speaks for the quiet
Always defiant
Stands for the small
Like some kind of giant
Whoever he is
We could use a few more like him
Someone who ain’t afraid to fight fighters
Throw the truth at all the liars.
Sees the smoke and flames get higher
And screams
Walk toward the fire.
Like there’s nothing left to lose
Walk toward the fire
So who is the guy?
I hope to God
If they write the story of my life
It means half as much
as his did to us
He came and he changed
Everything he touched
Someone who ain’t afraid to fight the fighters
Throw the truth at all the liars.
Sees the smoke and the flames get higher
And he screams
Walk toward the fire
Like there’s nothing left to lose
Walk toward the fire.
Walk toward the fire.
In a world that’s gone out of its mind
Was he the last one of his kind?
Someone who ain’t afraid to fight the fighters
Throw the truth at all the liars.
Sees the smoke and the flames get higher
Someone who ain’t afraid to fight the fighters
Throw the truth at all the liars.
Sees the smoke and flames get higher
And he screams
Walk toward the fire.
Like there’s everything to lose
Walk toward the fire.
