11 Years: Andrew Breitbart’s Indelible Legacy

Breitbart News

Every year on this day, we honor and celebrate the life of Andrew Breitbart, the original happy warrior. He was a giant who inspired so many in the conservative movement to fight, to enjoy the fight, and to never ever give up in the face of adversity. Last year, to mark the 10th anniversary of Andrew’s passing, so many in the conservative movement and beyond participated in a tribute to Andrew, which we believe is very difficult to top. Andrew was a giant but what he believed in was far bigger than himself. He believed in the movement. He believed in the American people and the passion with which he approached the fight inspired so many people. Please take a moment to hear the words of those people and listen to Andrew in his own words that always proved to be prescient, insightful, and entertaining.

WATCH the entire tribute: LEGACY: Andrew Breitbart in his own words and those who honor him.

________________________________

IN ORDER OF APPEARANCE (Individual Tributes)

  1. Clarence Thomas
  2. Marco Rubio
  3. Kristi Noem
  4. Tucker Carlson
  5. Mark Levin
  6. Donald J. Trump
  7. Jesse Watters
  8. Candace Owens
  9. Dennis Miller
  10. Peter Schweizer
  11. Jeffrey Steele
  12. Jon Voight
  13. James O’Keefe
  14. Ben Shapiro
  15. Ron DeSantis
  16. Robert Davi
  17. Megyn Kelly
  18. Nigel Farage
  19. Jerome Hudson
  20. Steven Crowder
  21. Newt Gingrich
  22. Mike Pence
  23. Sean Hannity
  24. Steve Bannon
  25. Nikki Haley
  26. Pete Hegseth
  27. Joel Pollak
  28. Alex Marlow
  29. Tom Cotton
  30. Michael Savage
  31. Katie Pavlich
  32. David Webb
  33. Kevin McCarthy
  34. Dennis Prager
  35. Greg Abbott
  36. Brandon Darby
  37. Dana Loesch
  38. Charlie Kirk
  39. Donald Trump Jr.
  40. Matt Boyle
  41. Mike Pompeo
  42. Sebastian Gorka
  43. Greg Gutfeld
  44. Kristy Swanson
  45. John Ondrasik
  46. Ted Cruz
  47. Mike Huckabee
  48. Ric Grenell
  49. Rand Paul
  50. Charlie Hurt
  51. Jeanine Pirro
  52. Sean Spicer
  53. Glenn Beck
  54. Marsha Blackburn
  55. Scott Walker
  56. Larry Elder
  57. John Nolte
  58. Sarah Palin
  59. American Heart by Jon Kahn

______________________________________________________________

 

Andrew Breitbart, 1969 – 2012

______________________________________________________________

The tribute also inspired acclaimed country songwriter and Nashville Songwriting Hall of Famer Jeffrey Steele to release a single “Walk Toward the Fire,” a tribute to Andrew Breitbart that he penned with Breitbart’s own Jon Kahn.

The song, Steele said, honors “any hero who steps up to the plate and tries to do what needs to be done at a time when things are just out of control. And [Andrew Breitbart] was that guy.”

Listen below:

GET “Walk Toward the Fire”  HERE.

WALK TOWARD THE FIRE (lyrics by Jeffrey Steele and Jon Kahn)

Who is this guy?
Jumps in the ring
Puts on the gloves
Takes on the world
Loves to make you mad
While he’s making you laugh

Who is this guy?

The voice in the riot
Speaks for the quiet
Always defiant
Stands for the small
Like some kind of giant

Whoever he is
We could use a few more like him

Someone who ain’t afraid to fight fighters
Throw the truth at all the liars.
Sees the smoke and flames get higher
And screams
Walk toward the fire.
Like there’s nothing left to lose
Walk toward the fire

So who is the guy?
I hope to God
If they write the story of my life
It means half as much
as his did to us
He came and he changed
Everything he touched

Someone who ain’t afraid to fight the fighters
Throw the truth at all the liars.
Sees the smoke and the flames get higher
And he screams
Walk toward the fire
Like there’s nothing left to lose
Walk toward the fire.
Walk toward the fire.

In a world that’s gone out of its mind
Was he the last one of his kind?

Someone who ain’t afraid to fight the fighters
Throw the truth at all the liars.
Sees the smoke and the flames get higher

Someone who ain’t afraid to fight the fighters
Throw the truth at all the liars.
Sees the smoke and flames get higher
And he screams
Walk toward the fire.
Like there’s everything to lose
Walk toward the fire.

COMMENTS

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.