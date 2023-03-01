11 Years: Andrew Breitbart’s Indelible Legacy

Every year on this day, we honor and celebrate the life of Andrew Breitbart, the original happy warrior. He was a giant who inspired so many in the conservative movement to fight, to enjoy the fight, and to never ever give up in the face of adversity. Last year, to mark the 10th anniversary of Andrew’s passing, so many in the conservative movement and beyond participated in a tribute to Andrew, which we believe is very difficult to top. Andrew was a giant but what he believed in was far bigger than himself. He believed in the movement. He believed in the American people and the passion with which he approached the fight inspired so many people. Please take a moment to hear the words of those people and listen to Andrew in his own words that always proved to be prescient, insightful, and entertaining.

WATCH the entire tribute: LEGACY: Andrew Breitbart in his own words and those who honor him.

________________________________

IN ORDER OF APPEARANCE (Individual Tributes)

______________________________________________________________

Andrew Breitbart, 1969 – 2012

______________________________________________________________

The tribute also inspired acclaimed country songwriter and Nashville Songwriting Hall of Famer Jeffrey Steele to release a single “Walk Toward the Fire,” a tribute to Andrew Breitbart that he penned with Breitbart’s own Jon Kahn.

The song, Steele said, honors “any hero who steps up to the plate and tries to do what needs to be done at a time when things are just out of control. And [Andrew Breitbart] was that guy.”

Listen below:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

GET “Walk Toward the Fire” HERE.

WALK TOWARD THE FIRE (lyrics by Jeffrey Steele and Jon Kahn)

Who is this guy?

Jumps in the ring

Puts on the gloves

Takes on the world

Loves to make you mad

While he’s making you laugh

Who is this guy?

The voice in the riot

Speaks for the quiet

Always defiant

Stands for the small

Like some kind of giant

Whoever he is

We could use a few more like him

Someone who ain’t afraid to fight fighters

Throw the truth at all the liars.

Sees the smoke and flames get higher

And screams

Walk toward the fire.

Like there’s nothing left to lose

Walk toward the fire

So who is the guy?

I hope to God

If they write the story of my life

It means half as much

as his did to us

He came and he changed

Everything he touched

Someone who ain’t afraid to fight the fighters

Throw the truth at all the liars.

Sees the smoke and the flames get higher

And he screams

Walk toward the fire

Like there’s nothing left to lose

Walk toward the fire.

Walk toward the fire.

In a world that’s gone out of its mind

Was he the last one of his kind?

Someone who ain’t afraid to fight the fighters

Throw the truth at all the liars.

Sees the smoke and the flames get higher

Someone who ain’t afraid to fight the fighters

Throw the truth at all the liars.

Sees the smoke and flames get higher

And he screams

Walk toward the fire.

Like there’s everything to lose

Walk toward the fire.