Mississippi banned genital mutilation surgeries and chemical castration drugs for children claiming to be “transgender.”

Gov. Tate Reeves (R) signed House Bill 1125 into law Tuesday, banning what left-wing activists call “gender-affirming care.” The bill was passed in the House by a margin of 78-30 and in the Senate by 33-15.

“At the end of the day, there are two positions here,” Reeves said. One tells children that they’re beautiful the way they are. That they can find happiness in their own bodies.”

“The other tells them that they should take drugs and cut themselves up with expensive surgeries in order to find freedom from depression,” he continued. “I know which side I’m on. No child in Mississippi will have these drugs or surgeries pushed upon them.”

There are those attempting to push a sick and twisted ideology that seeks to convince our kids they’re in the wrong body and the solution is to drug, sterilize, and castrate themselves. To these radical activists I only have one thing to say: Not in Mississippi! pic.twitter.com/XdsGjbb7SC — Governor Tate Reeves (@tatereeves) February 28, 2023

The Regulate Experimental Adolescent Procedures Act bans drugs and procedures to “transition” children, as well as prevents state Medicaid funds from paying for them.

Reeves said children are being used as “guinea pigs” and are told they are “just a surgery away from happiness.”

Many doctors bully parents into pursuing such a pathway for their children by threatening the suicide of their child. “Would you rather have a dead daughter or a live son?” parents are asked.

“Transgender” surgeries and prescriptions for children have become the subject of bans across the country, while the “gender-affirming care” model has come under intense international scrutiny.

Despite that, activist doctors, the American medical establishment, and leftist politicians have been pushing hard to force such drugs and procedures on children.

For example, while activists at CNN refer to the “gender-affirming care” model as “medically necessary, evidence-based care,” doctors around the globe are slowing and halting the model for its dubious medical premises.

Breccan F. Thies is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow him on Twitter @BreccanFThies.