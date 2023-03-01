House Judiciary Committee Chairman Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) asked the House Administration Committee to provide the committee millions in funding for its investigations.

Jordan asked for $2 million more annually and a $15 million reserve fund that could be used anytime.

The Judiciary Committee chairman said during a House administration hearing Tuesday:

We’ve seen the First Amendment under attack from big tech and big government, just read the Twitter Files. We’ve seen how the Justice Department, the FBI, have used their law enforcement authorities, we’ve seen how the open border policies of this administration have led to crime, drained local resources, and helped drugs flow into our country. These are important, serious issues, these are things the Judiciary Committee must examine. We expect to have an aggressive legislative and oversight agenda this Congress. In addition, the House has created a new select committee within the Judiciary Committee on the weaponization of government.

Jordan said that he asked for only access to a $15 million reserve fund so that they could be good stewards of taxpayer dollars. The request will either be approved or denied during the House Administration Committee’s markup next week.

The Ohio conservative’s request is a significant ramp-up in the committee’s investigations, which may rival the Democrats’ January 6 select committee.

House Administration Chairman Rep. Bryan Steil (R-WI) said during the hearing that the Democrats spent $18.3 million on the January 6 select committee, noting the Administration Committee had very little oversight on the January 6 committee’s spending.

Despite the January 6 committee’s staggering cost, Republicans such as Rep. Jim Banks (R-IN) have criticized the committee for covering up the “systemic breakdown of security at the Capitol on” then-Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-CA) watch.

The Judiciary Committee, as said by Jordan, hopes to investigate the politicization of the Justice Department and the FBI, delve into the issues to solve the southern border crisis, and propose legislation to solve the many crises America is facing under President Joe Biden.