Former President Donald Trump is boasting the highest favorability in the potentially crowded Republican 2024 presidential primary field, Tuesday’s Morning Consult survey found.

As consistent with other surveys as of late, Trump is leading his closest potential challenger, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, by double digits, or 48 percent to the governor’s 30 percent — a difference of 18 percent. No other candidate comes close, including Nikki Haley and Vivek Ramaswamy — both of whom formally jumped into the presidential ring — garnering six percent and one percent support, respectively:

The survey also examined the popularity of each potential candidate listed and found Trump leading the pack, with 78 percent viewing him favorably. DeSantis comes in behind Trump with 72 percent viewing him favorably, and DeSantis has a smaller percentage that view him unfavorably — 13 percent to Trump’s 21 percent. However, seven percent said they have never heard of DeSantis, while zero percent said the same of Trump.

Former Vice President Mike Pence also saw a majority, 58 percent, viewing him favorably, but no other candidate garnered a favorable rating above 50 percent, due largely to their lack of name recognition.

For instance, 30 percent view South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem favorably while nine percent have a negative view, but a plurality, 43 percent, said they have never heard of her.

Haley has 49 percent viewing her favorably and 17 percent expressing a negative view, but one in five said they have never heard of her. This reality particularly hurts GOP presidential candidate Ramaswamy, as a plurality, 44 percent, have never heard of him either.

The full survey was taken February 23-25, among 3,320 potential Republican primary voters. The margin of error is +/- 3 percent.

This survey data is consistent with that seen in recent Harvard CAPS Harris surveys, showing Trump leading in terms of favorability among other high-profile figures and politicians.