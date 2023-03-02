Winsome Sears: School Choice ‘Is the New Brown v. Board of Education Fight’

NATIONAL HARBOR, Maryland — Virginia Lt. Gov. Winsome Sears (R) says parents and conservatives are in the midst of the “new Brown v. Board of Education” fight for school choice.

Speaking on the “Parents with Pitchforks” panel at CPAC 2023, Sears said parents and politicians need to be willing to take risks in order to do what is “righteous.”

“If I have to lose the next election so that the children get an opportunity for a good education, I’ll do it,” she declared. “It’s not about maintaining a seat, it’s about the children and our future.”

“I am responsible for the parenting of my child,” she said, slamming the teachers’ unions and the politicians who support them, saying, “they’re just after dues.”

It is the responsibility of parents and citizens to get involved and “get people elected who want parents to have the choice.” If not, Sears continued, “we’re part of the problem, too.”

People hold up signs during a rally against "critical race theory" (CRT) being taught in schools at the Loudoun County Government center in Leesburg, Virginia on June 12, 2021. - "Are you ready to take back our schools?" Republican activist Patti Menders shouted at a rally opposing anti-racism teaching that critics like her say trains white children to see themselves as "oppressors." "Yes!", answered in unison the hundreds of demonstrators gathered this weekend near Washington to fight against "critical race theory," the latest battleground of America's ongoing culture wars. The term "critical race theory" defines a strand of thought that appeared in American law schools in the late 1970s and which looks at racism as a system, enabled by laws and institutions, rather than at the level of individual prejudices. But critics use it as a catch-all phrase that attacks teachers' efforts to confront dark episodes in American history, including slavery and segregation, as well as to tackle racist stereotypes. (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP) (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images)

People hold up signs during a rally against “critical race theory” (CRT) being taught in schools at the Loudoun County Government center in Leesburg, Virginia on June 12, 2021. (ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images)

America First Legal senior adviser and Fight for Schools executive director Ian Prior joined Sears on the panel and said one of the issues for conservatives is that “it’s taken the left decades to really take control of the education system” and that “it’s going to take decades to repair.”

While children in China are learning calculus, Prior said, “In our country, they learn 72 genders.”

He spoke of a story out of Loudoun County, Virginia, where a girl was uncomfortable using the girls’ restroom with a “transgender”-identifying male.

When she complained, she was told to go to the “unified mental health team” to discuss her issues, and the onus was put on her regarding not accepting using the bathroom with the boy.

The left is attempting to make sure persons who do not “affirm” the gender dysphoria of children are held legally liable for it.

Prior mentioned the bill before the Virginia legislature from Del. Elizabeth Guzman (D) that would have parents face felony or misdemeanor child abuse charges if they refuse to “affirm” their child’s gender identity.

Children’s books with LGBTQ content are displayed at the annual Pride Town Hall at Walter Johnson High School in Bethesda, MD, May 21, 2022. (Astrid Riecken for The Washington Post via Getty Images)

If you do not take your child to get treatment or let them socially transition, you get child protective services called, Prior explained.

However, “schools can already do that.” They are set up to withhold “information from the parent,” and “you are dangerous” for not allowing your child to go down this path.

Prior expects a Supreme Court case to come out of the gendered restroom issue.

There are two diverging cases in the Eleventh and Fourth federal circuits, one of which says that anyone can use any restroom because they are protected under the Civil Rights Act, whereas the other says one does not have the right to use a restroom that does not correspond to their biological sex.

